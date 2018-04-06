© CEN



A 34-year-old Pakistani asylum seeker allegedly murdered his two-year-old daughter by slashing her throat, a German court heard today.Sohail attacked his daughter in the family's flat in Hamburg after his wife Lubna had left to report a domestic violence attack to the police.She returned to the flat accompanied by several police officers to find her daughter murdered with a bloody knife beside her, and no sign of Sohail.Today, the prosecutor alleged that he 'killed her in a rage to punish his wife.' Sohail fled after the killing, and was caught by Spanish police in San Sebastian a week later and extradited back to Germany.It was discovered that he had had his asylum application rejected six years prior to the killing, and had remained in Germany.A spokesman for the local youth authority said: 'The department had multiple contacts with the family. The security of the children was the main topic.'The case reignited the debate about Germany's apparent lack of will to deport failed asylum seekers.Thousands have been told they cannot stay but remain in the country using a variety of legal manouvres, including illness and false threats of violence awaiting them back in their homelands.Sohail A. came from Pakistan into Germany on December 21, 2011 and applied for asylum. But just a month later the application was rejected because the grounds for it were deemed 'not believable.'said the daily newspaper Bild in a report about the murder and aftermath.It was while awaiting deportation that he came to know Lubna, married her and fathered Ayesha with her and a son.In April last year he launched an emergency action at Hamburg's Administrative Court to be allowed to stay on in the country.Through his lawyer the accused said: 'Everything was falling apart for me... I loved my daughter above everything.'His wife, 32, cannot face him in court and will give evidence against him via a videolink on Friday. If convicted he faces life in jail.