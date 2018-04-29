Editor's note: The text below that is an excerpt from Chapter 6 of David Ray Griffin's book: "Global Chaos," of Bush and Cheney: How They Ruined America and the World constitues perhaps the most complete condensed and objectively true description of the causes of the 7 year long war in Syria. It is well worth taking the time to read it.

"Other Syrians seeing the chaos at home have turned to neighboring Arab Muslim countries. Jordan alone has absorbed over half a million Syrian refugees; Lebanon has accepted nearly 1.5 million; and Iraq and Egypt have taken in several hundred thousand. . . . Turkey has [by 2015] taken in nearly 2 million refugees".55

Planning to Destabilize Syria

"We believe the administration should demand that Syria and Iran immediately cease all military, financial and political support for Hizbollah [sic] and its operations. Should Iran and Syria refuse to comply, the Administration should consider appropriate measures of retaliation against these known state sponsors of terrorism".59

The Bush-Cheney Hostility to Syria

The 2011 Protests and the Obama Administration

"In some areas, all agriculture ceased. In others crop failures reached 75%. And generally as much as 85% of livestock died of thirst or hunger. Hundreds of thousands of Syria's farmers gave up, abandoned their farms and ed to the cities and towns in search of almost non-existent jobs and severely short food supplies. Outside observers including UN experts estimated that between 2 and 3 million of Syria's 10 million rural inhabit- ants were reduced to "extreme poverty."

"[T]ens of thousands of frightened, angry, hungry and impoverished former farmers constituted a 'tinder' that was ready to catch fire. The spark was struck on March 15, 2011, when a relatively small group gathered in the town of Dara'a to protest against government failure to help them."75

The Turn to Violence

Human Rights Watch sent an "open letter" to leaders of the Syrian opposition, decrying "crimes and other abuses committed by armed opposition elements," including the kidnapping and detention of government supporters, the use of torture and the execution of security force members and civilians, and sectarian attacks against Shias and Alawites.83

"Since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011," wrote Parry, the powerful role of Al Qaeda and its spinoff, the Islamic State, has been a hidden or downplayed element of the narrative that has been sold to the American people. That storyline holds that the war began when "peaceful" protesters were brutally repressed by Syria's police and military, but that version deletes the fact that extremists, some linked to Al Qaeda, began killing police and soldiers almost from the outset .89

The Number of Protesters

Just a few months into the demonstrations which now consisted of hundreds of armed protesters with CIA ties, demonstrations grew larger, armed non-Syrian rebel groups swarmed into Syria, and a severe government crackdown swept through the country to deter this foreign meddling. It became evident that the United States, United Kingdom, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey would be jumping on the opportunity to organize, arm and finance rebels to form the Free Syrian Army as outlined in the State Department plans to destabilize Syria.90

In other words, without the intervention of the United States and other countries, the protestations could have never turned into a civil war.

[T]he idea of identifying a moderate middle has been a chase America has been engaged in for a long time. The fact of the matter is . . . there was no moderate middle, because the moderate middle are made up of shopkeepers, not soldiers.100

It's true that the initial phase of the Syrian Spring seems to have been largely spontaneous. Facts show, however, that outside interveners - primarily the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia - cooperated in lighting the match that brought the inferno of civil war. Covert funding and provision of weapons and other material support to opposition groups for strikes against the Syrian Government provoked a military reaction by Assad-which created a pretext for our enlarged support to the rebel groups.110

The Main Reason for Attacking Assad

"Vast interests in oil and natural gas-both existing and potential - are in play. . . . Competing pipelines-one favoring the West, undercutting Russia, the other bolstering Moscow and Tehran-are in the mix".115

"A battle is raging over whether pipelines will go toward Europe from east to west, from Iran and Iraq to the Mediterranean coast of Syria, or take a more northbound route from Qatar and Saudi Arabia via Syria and Turkey".116

The Extreme Moral Charges against Assad Contributed to Chaos

"I think you have to be extremely careful. We thought we knew what would happen in Libya. We thought we knew what would happen in Egypt. We thought we knew what would happen in Iraq, and we guessed wrong. In each one of these countries the thing we have to consider is that there is some structure . . . that's holding the society together. And as we learned, especially in Libya, when you remove the top and the whole thing falls apart. . . you get chaos".127

"The conflict here has, according to some NGO estimates, now claimed the lives of nearly half a million Syrians, out of a pre-war population of 22 million. More than 11 percent of the Syrian population is estimated to have been killed or injured. More than five million have fled the country while approximately 8 million are internally displaced. The UN estimates that nearly 12 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, more than six million being children ranging from infants to age 12".128

Russia, Syria, and ISIS

The White Helmets

In Syria, the goal of creating chaos has succeeded in spades. Mnar Muhawesh wrote: "[. Syrians are in the impossible position of having to choose between living in a warzone, being targeted by groups like ISIS and the Syrian government's brutal crack- down, or faring dangerous waters with minimal safety equipment only to be denied food, water and safety by European governments if they reach shore."Of course, many Syrians were unable, or chose not to try, to reach Europe. Continuing her discussion of the refugee crisis created by the destabilization of Syria, Muhawesh added:By the end of 2015, the conflict in Syria had "displaced 12 million people, creating the largest wave of refugees to hit Europe since World War II."Some neocons had come into office with preformed ideas about destabilizing Syria. As mentioned earlier, Richard Perle and other neocons had prepared a 1996 paper for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, en- titled "A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm." It suggested that Israel seek peace with some neighbors. Although regime change in Iraq would be the first goal, it would be achieved primarilyWhen Bush and Cheney took control of the White House, a new largely neocon document, "Navigating through Turbulence: America and the Middle East in a New Century," had the same message:In 2001, a week after the 9/11 attacks, 40 members of the Project for the New American Century, led by Bill Kristol, wrote a letter to President Bush saying:Shortly thereafter, the State Department declared Syria to be a sponsor of terrorism, after which Congress made most US dealings with Syria illegal.The Bush-Cheney administration was hostile to Syria partly, and especially to its president, Bashar al-Assad.More generally, Assad is an Alawite, which is a branch of Shiite Islam, and Assad has been viewed as, said Parry, the centerpiece of the "Shiite crescent" stretching from Iran through Iraq and Syria to Lebanon. Since Israeli leaders (and thus the American neocons) see Iran as Israel's greatest enemy,More particularly, Israel has been hostile to Syria because it had supported Lebanon's paramilitary fighting force, Hezbollah, which defeated Israel militarily in 2006; and although Israel in the 1967 war took Syria's Golan Heights-which now provides 15 percent of Israel's water-Syria wants it back. More generally, Syria, with the assistance of Hezbollah, had prevented Israel from realizing its goal of taking control of land that, it claims, belongs to it by divine right.There have been, in addition, several other reasons for the US hostility to Syria, Assad in particular.. The document "Navigating through Turbulence" complained that "maintaining a strong alliance with Israel" had not prevented "every state on Israel's border, except Syria, from accepting America as their principal source of military aid and matériel."As to why Syria did not want to be absorbed into the American empire: American politicians and media do not remind the world that four years before theFor a variety of reasons,so the Bush-Cheney administration was from the beginning intent on destabilizing Syria. In 2002,."Knowing how he was regarded,In 2004, Assad started secret peace talks in Turkey with Israel, offering what Israel's leading newspaper called "a far reaching and equitable peace treaty that would provide for Israel's security."Although the talks were supported by a large number of senior Israelis, "the Bush administration nixed them"- not surprisingly, because Cheney was "an implacable opponent of engagement with Syria."In 2007, the Bush-Cheney administration, discussing "a new strategic alignment in the Middle East," distinguished between "reformers" and "extremists," placing Syria, along with Iran and Hezbollah, in the latter category. According to Seymour Hersh's 2007 article "The Redirection," the US participated in clandestine operations aimed at Syria as well as Iran.Information about what went on behind the scenes in the Bush-Cheney administration has been provided by WikiLeaks, which had obtained the cables of William Roebuck, the political counselor for the US Embassy in Damascus. These cables are discussed by Robert Naiman in a chapter of Julian Assange's The WikiLeaks Files, entitled "WikiLeaks Reveals How the US Aggressively Pursued Regime Change in Syria, Igniting a Bloodbath." Roebuck's cables show, according to Naiman, that regime change had been a long-standing goal of US policy; [and] thatSome commentators today suggest that the US hostility to Assad began with his brutal response to the Arab Spring protests in 2011. However, "as far back as 2006 - five years before 'Arab Spring' protests in Syria," reported Naiman, the cables show that "destabilizing the Syrian government was a central motivation of US policy," and Roebuck's cables suggested strategies for doing this. Accordingly, said Naiman:According to these cables, Naiman summarized, the top US diplomat in Syria believed that the goal of US policy in Syria should be to; that the US should work to increase Sunni-Shia sectarianism in Syria. . . ;the US should try to strain relations between the Syrian government and other Arab governments, and then blame Syria for the strain; that the US should seek to stoke Syrian government fears of coup plots in order to provoke the Syrian government to overreact. . . ; the US should work to undermine Syrian economic reforms and discourage foreign investment; that the US should seek to foster the belief that the Syrian government was not legitimate; that violent protests in Syria were praiseworthy.The Obama administration publicly gave the same reason for hostility to Assad, namely, his excessive reaction to the 2011 uprising against him - a reaction that led to major protests, which soon turned into a civil war between Assad and rebel forces.However, that was a very limited understanding of the events. The conflict resulted from a complex interplay of factors, some of which were Assad's fault, some of which were not.Describing the context for the war, William Polk wrote:Also, added Polk, "hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and Iraqis had in previous years taken refuge there, so that the new Syrian refugees had to compete with them for jobs, water, and food."7By 2008, the representative of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization had described the situation as "a perfect storm," which threatened Syria with "social destruction."However, Assad made the effects of the drought worse by poor governance. Central to this was what Francesco Femia and Caitlin Werrell called criminal mismanagement of Syria's natural resources, which contributed to water shortages for farmers. Favoring the big farmers over the poor farming communities, Assad's regime subsidized wheat and cotton, which are water-intensive, and it also allowed unsustainable farming and irrigation techniques. It even allowed the big farmers to take all the water they wanted from the aquifer (although this was illegal), while the government's wasteful use of water also meant that rural people needed to drill for water, thereby emptying the aquifers. Moreover, Assad gave no aid to the increas- ingly poor farmers, and even raised their expenses: While subsidizing the wheat and cotton farmers, Assad damaged ordinary farmers by cutting subsidies for diesel and fertilizers.Because of the severe drought and Assad's mismanagement, almost a million people, having lost their livelihoods by 2009, were forced to move to the slums, and many more were to follow. By 2011, about a million people had insufficient food. There is little room for doubt, therefore, that the beginnings of the Syrian opposition movement were originally rooted in Assad's own destructive policies (in conjunction with the drought).An important factor in this insufficient food supply was another feature of criminal mismanagement: "Lured by the high price of wheat on the world market, it sold its reserves." Accordingly, Polk said:The protest in Dara'a began after a group of children had "painted some anti-government graffiti on a school wall" and then were arrested and tortured by city police. Some protesters were shot. This excessive response by the government led to protests in the city. Assad made several attempts to calm the situation: He fired government and security officials for their roles in the overreaction; he assured the residents that the shooters would be prosecuted; and he announced several national reforms. But his response did not satisfy the protestors and they continued destroying property and attacking police and soldiers. Dara'a was declared a "liberated zone." And the protests spread to other towns.The standard portrayal of the protest movement, summarized independent researcher Jonathan Marshall, was that "the protest movement in Syria was overwhelmingly peaceful until September 2011."The protests in other towns also involved armed men.. But media largely ignored this side of the story. After studying the protests and the press's coverage of them, Landis concluded:, recalled William Engdahl, when the Bill Clinton administration wanted to split up Yugoslavia into its six republics.In any case, at some point the Syrian government cracked down ruthlessly on the protestors, and several hundred protestors were reportedly killed. But even here it appears that the press, as well as giving a one-sided account, exaggerated.Some human rights organizations also, pointed out Jonathan Marshall, acknowledged that armedFor example:as discussed in Chapter 9. In fact, said Engdahl,Accordingly, the beginning of the opposition was due not only to the drought, Assad's mismanagement of the country's natural resources, his foolish and immoral responses to the drought, and his neo-liberal economic policies. The 2011 violence did begin with the Assad regime's brutal response to the protests, but this response was stimulated by armed elements. Accordingly, whereas Western propaganda has portrayed Assad as almost uniquely evil, said Marshall, "."In sum, the Obama administration's interpretation of the origins of the anti-Assad movement was one-sided to the point of being false.US Contributions to the anti-Assad War: An adequate understanding of the war in Syria requires an expanded discussion of the role played by the United States. Some of this role was played by the Bush-Cheney administration.In 2008, that administration withdrew its ambassador from Damascus as part of an effort to weaken and isolate Assad.."More generally, as pointed out above, the Bush-Cheney administration had begun talking about how to destabilize Syria, such as undermining its attempts at economic reform, toward the goal of bringing about regime change.But the actual beginning of the war in Syria occurred during the Obama administration. His administration made part of its contribution to the war by its false interpretation of the origins of the anti-Assad movement-by saying that that the civil war arose out of a spontaneous and peaceful uprising against Assad. But like Marshall, Muhawesh said that it was not entirely spontaneous:."That is, of course, what should be expected, given Naiman's report of the Wikileaks cables during the Bush-Cheney administration about ways to destabilize Syria.Robert Parry also agreed with Marshall's account of the instigation of violence:Another issue raised by Muhawesh relates to the reports by major media outlets, such as the BBC and the Associated Press, that "the demonstrations that supposedly swept Syria were comprised of only hundreds of people." Writing in 2015, she asked:How did demonstrations held by "hundreds" of protesters demanding economic change in Syria four years ago devolve into a deadly sectarian civil war, fanning the flames of extremism haunting the world today and creating the world's second largest refugee crisis?She replied:Regarding the Free Syrian Army, the BBC said that by 2013 there were "believed to be as many as 1,000 armed opposition groups in Syria, commanding an estimated 100,000 fighters."The most powerful of these groups were ISIS and al-Qaeda's al-Nusra Front (which had joined ISIS only briefly).As for the United States in particular, itsIn fact, Chris Stevens, who had become the American ambassador in Libya, was killed in Benghazi after he had come there to negotiate a transfer of several hundred tons of Gaddafi's weapons to Syria. In what Hersh called a "rat line," these weapons were sent from Libya to Syria via southern Turkey, in an operation headed by General David Petraeus, the then-director of the CIA, under the supervision of Secretary Clinton. Indeed,according to a former intelligence officer.In 2016, moreover, Julian Assange reported that Clinton's claim was disproven by 1,700 hacked emails about Libya in Wikileaks' Hillary Clinton collection. These emails included, said Assange, proof thatThis would seem to mean that she had lied under oath.Indeed, the idea that the United States and its allies were funding only moderate rebels - those who were fighting both against Assad and the al- Qaeda jihadists - was increasingly regarded as a myth.In fact, Vice President Biden admitted this. Saying that America had been trying to identify a moderate middle for a long time, he added:Admitting that the jihadists had been armed by America's allies, Biden went on to say that America's "allies in the region were our largest problem in Syria." Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, he explained, had "poured hundreds of millions of dollars and tens, thousands of tons of weapons into anyone who would fight against Assad."" Biden thereby contradicted the Obama administration's public posture, according to which, in Secretary Kerry's words, armed "legitimate opposition groups" exist separately from Al Qaeda's Nusra Front.(Gareth Porter called this "Obama's 'Moderate' Syrian Deception."The administration's claim, that the Free Syrian Army (FSA) consisted of non-terrorist rebels, was contradicted by many facts. A 2016 story reported that al-Nusra (which had changed its name to Jabhat Fatah al-Sham [Conquest of Syria Front], claiming that it was breaking ties with the al- Qaeda network. Alastair Crooke, who had been a senior figure in British intelligence, said that "the FSA is little more than a cover for the al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Nusra."In any case, besides starting to fund so-called moderate anti-Assad rebels covertly, Obama declared that Assad needed to step down. After it was learned in 2012 that Assad had chemical weapons, Obama announced that using them would be a "red line," to which America would respond militarily. Then in 2013, there was a chemical attack, using deadly sarin gas, which reportedly killed seven hundred civilians. Arguing that Assad was responsible, neocons and other hawks pressured Obama to carry through with his "red line" declaration, and he planned a major attack on Assad's military.At the last minute, however, Obama cancelled the attack order. There were evidently two reasons for this cancellation. On the one hand, President Vladimir Putin convinced Assad to destroy his chemical weapons, thereby giving Obama a face-saving out.On the other hand, Obama became convinced, according to Seymour Hersh, that there was insufficient evidence to claim that Assad had been responsible for the sarin gas. There seem to have been three reasons for Obama's reevaluation of the evidence:Relevant to this possibility is the fact that, Hersh reported, "."A British laboratory showed that, it Hersh's words,It is good that Obama resisted the temptation to support an attack on Syria as a "humanitarian intervention." But his decision not to start a war against Syria led to great pressure on him to reverse it.The dissent's argument was based on an extremely superficial understanding of the reasons for the Syrian war. "The government's barrel bombing of civilians," the dissent said (according to a summary by the New York Times), "is the 'root cause of the instability that continues to grip Syria and the broader region.'"This interpretation was rejected by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, who said:Besides evidently not understanding what had been going on in Syria in 2011, the State Department "dissenters" ignored the fact that they had suggested a policy that would be completely illegal under international law.Moreover, they also seemed to be unaware of how terribly unwise their proposed policy would have been.In an article asking the question "Risking Nuclear War for Al Qaeda?" Parry pointed out that for Obama to have followed the urging of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Hillary Clinton to permit a full-out attack on Syria would have been insane. If these powers attacked Syria while Russia's troops were there, Russia-having insufficient ground forces and conventional weapons to protect them - might have been tempted to resort to tactical nuclear weapons, and this response could easily have led to a nuclear showdown.(An extensive discussion of the threat of nuclear war is reserved for Chapter 9.)If the US desire for regime change in Syria was not based on Assad's crack-down on rebels, we must deal with the question about the real reason (aside from the desire of neocons in general and Hillary Clinton in particular to help Israel).."Wesley Clark-in his report on the Bush administration's plan to take out seven regimes, including Syria's-indicated that this strategy was fundamentally about the region's oil and gas.Chris Floyd likewise wrote:Dmitry Minin, an independent analyst, wrote:Minin based his ideas primarily upon "renowned researcher on energy issues F. William Engdahl." Engdahl is, in fact, the researcher who-along with Pepe Escobar, the author of Empire of Chaos- has over the years written the most about gas pipelines in relation to Syria.Political assessments, he had said in 2012, had not fully appreciated "the dramatically rising importance of the control of natural gas to the future." This importance had been greatly enhanced in the European Union by its mandate to reduce CO2 emissions significantly by 2020, and natural gas has been considered far less polluting than coal (even if that is questionable). The importance of this situation to the Middle East was enhanced still further by the discovery of huge natural-gas sources in Syria as well as Israel and Qatar.The movement toward the Syrian war as a pipeline war began in 2009, Engdahl said,Accordingly, the Emir of Qatar, which owns the world's largest gas field, went to Damascus in 2009 to propose to Bashar al Assad the construction of a natural gas pipeline that would begin in Qatar, cross Saudi Arabia and Syria, then end up in Turkey, where the gas would be sold to EU markets.Engdahl continued:That this decision was made in 2009 - rather than after Assad's 2011 response to the protesters-was made clear by Ronald Dumas, a former French Foreign Minister, who in 2009 "revealed that British military were preparing for invasion of Assad's Syria." Also, the previously mentioned intelligence firm, Stratfor, reported thatIn any case, Syria chose a competing project, an Iran-Iraq-Syria pipe-line. Iran would get its natural gas from its part of the Pars field (Qatar gets its gas from its portion of the same field) then cross Iraq and end up in Syria. " The deal was formally announced in July 2011," pointed out Pepe Escobar, "when the Syrian tragedy was already in motion."The signing of this Memorandum was also, Engdahl added, "the precise point when the US gave the green light to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey to back regime change in Damascus-mad pipeline geopolitics."Victory would open the door for the Qatar-Saudi Arabia-Turkey gas pipeline to Europe, with its huge natural gas import market. Besides bringing riches to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, the war would intend, said Dmitry Minin, to accomplish three goals:The first of these goals was most important to Washington. Whereas Russia had been filling 40 percent of the EU's natural gas demand, Washington wanted it and her allies to control much of the gas to meet this demand.said Engdahl, "a war with terrorist groups such as ISIS or Al Nusra Front-Al Qaeda in Syria financed largely by money from Qatar."In sum, from the perspective of Engdahl and the other researchers discussed in this section,Indeed, Escobar's 2015 essay on the war in Syria as a pipeline war began by stating, "Syria is an energy war."The claim that Assad was unbearably evil, like the claims about Saddam and Gaddafi, was used to get politicians and others in America and Europe to support the US drive, begun by the Bush-Cheney administration, to bring about regime change in Syria.But even if he were as evil as he was portrayed by US officials, this would not have justified the attempt to depose him. Colin Powell, referring to his "old Pottery Barn rule," cautioned:This chaos has resulted in a tragedy for the Syrian people. In July 2016, international lawyer Franklin Lamb wrote:The Syrian chaos resulted primarily from the Bush-Cheney administration and its neocon attitudes, which continued significantly in the Obama administration. Robert Parry observed:In Neocon Land, it goes without saying that once the United States judges some world leader guilty for having violated international law or human rights or whatever, it is fine for the US government to "take out" that leader. . . .Unless this neocon way of thinking can be overcome, there will be little hope that the United States will quit causing chaos in the Greater Middle East.."Indeed, argued Andre Damon,Evidently realizing that the United States under Obama and Clinton was going to continue its assault on Syria, rather than helping to achieve a tolerable resolution to the Syrian situation, Russia, Iran, and Turkey set up talks without inviting the United States.Excluding the United States, at least under the neocon-inspired Democrats, seemed necessary to begin bringing the ruination of Syria to an end.Moreover, the ruination resulting from the neocon ideology of the Bush-Cheney administration, continued by Obama and Secretaries Clinton and Kerry, has not been limited to the Greater Middle East. As a 2016 Newsweek article said, "The Tide of Syrian Refugees Is Unraveling Europe"- a problem to be explored after a discussion of ISIS and Russia. . . .Near the end of 2015, Russia's airforce intervened in Syria to protect Assad-at Assad's invitation. This invitation made Russia's intervention legal, according to international law, whereas any US intervention in Syria would be illegal. (Secretary Kerry has even admitted this in private.Russia's intervention allowed Assad to take the offensive against ISIS and the other jihadists. The success of this intervention led the Obama administration to drop its public insistence that Assad had to go, but it continued to try to protect al-Nusra and other jihadists.Russia tried to work out a plan in which it and the United States would join forces against ISIS and other jihadists, but it soon concluded that the US was not going to cooperate but instead wanted to use ISIS against Assad's government. So Russia, along with Syria and Hezbollah, launched "a three-prong attack intended to dispose of the US-backed jihadists."The effort to clean the jihadists out of Syria focused first on Aleppo - in particular, East Aleppo, which had been under the control of al-Nusra since 2012. Not appreciating the successful beginning of this effort, the United States used this as an opportunity to claim that Russia and Syria, having deliberately targeted children and hospitals, were guilty of war crimes. The US corporate press, being almost unanimous in repeating these charges, evidently convinced most Americans that these claims were true.. Also, much of the "information" that got reported came from the so-called "volunteer aid" group known as the White Helmets, which made many false claims about itself.The real Syria Civil Defense, which was founded in 1953, is the only one. "The White Helmets," said the International Civil Defense Organization, "are not even civil defense concretely. We are working . . . only with official governments... , not the White Helmets."The real Syria Civil Defense no longer operated in East Aleppo. Journalist Vanessa Beeley, who probably wrote the most about the White Helmets, said that in an interview with the real Syrian Civil Defense, inside West Aleppo, she was told that, in 2012, when various militant factions infiltrated East Aleppo, they drove out the real Syria Civil Defense crew - they massacred many, they kidnapped others, they stole equipment, including all of the ambulances and three to five re engines.In particular, calling themselves "impartial," the White Helmets claimed, "We're not being paid by anybody to pursue a particular line."However, Abdulrahman Al Mawwas, the chief liaison officer of the White Helmets, confirmed that the group was sponsored by the Western governments.In any case,Second, although the White Helmets served as a terrorist support group, "in the sense of bringing equipment, arms, even funding, into Syria," said Beeley,as investigative journal Rick Sterling explained.Whereas the US press willingly accepts such propaganda, which supports our government's negative description of Assad and hence Putin, independent journalists who have spent time in Syria, where they have talked to ordinary Syrians, have presented views of Assad that disagree radically with the claims of White Helmets and the US press. 