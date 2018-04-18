© FNA

The Syrian Army troops found a mass grave while carrying out mop-up operation in the town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta on Wednesday that contains the bodies of tens of people believed to have been executed by the terrorists of Jeish al-Islam.In the meantime, the army men found a large workshop of Jeish al-Islam in Douma that was used for making mortar shells.Syria's state-run news network reported on Tuesday that the army men found a series of documents in the house of Jeish al-Islam's commander in Eastern Ghouta that proved the terrorist group was working on making chemical weapons.The army men found two sets of machinery that they say were used by the terrorists to make chemical weapons, the network added.In the meantime, a field source reported that the army soldiers seized al large number of missiles, including Grade missiles, at the base of Jeish al-Islam's missile Brigade in Eastern Ghouta.The army also found a long network of tunnels that connects Douma neighborhoods to its outskirts.