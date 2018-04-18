Society's Child
Syrian Army discovers mass grave in Douma
FARS News Agency
Wed, 18 Apr 2018 10:26 UTC
The army discovered the mass grave of Jeish al-Islam's victims South of al-Jala Garden in Douma, where 30 bodies had been buried.
In the meantime, the army men found a large workshop of Jeish al-Islam in Douma that was used for making mortar shells.
Syria's state-run news network reported on Tuesday that the army men found a series of documents in the house of Jeish al-Islam's commander in Eastern Ghouta that proved the terrorist group was working on making chemical weapons.
It further said that other units of the army men discovered a workshop in Jeish al-Islam's security zone in the town of Douma, adding that the terrorist group was manufacturing different weapons in the workshop.
The army men found two sets of machinery that they say were used by the terrorists to make chemical weapons, the network added.
In the meantime, a field source reported that the army soldiers seized al large number of missiles, including Grade missiles, at the base of Jeish al-Islam's missile Brigade in Eastern Ghouta.
The army also found a long network of tunnels that connects Douma neighborhoods to its outskirts.
