White helmets al-qaeda
Join Bolivian actress Carla Ortiz as she takes a tour of the headquarters of the propaganda group White Helmets, the group that has been behind the staging of chemical attacks in Syria. Despite claiming to be a humanitarian group, as you can see in this walk through, they clearly have close ties with terrorist groups such as ISIS, Al Nusra and other so-called 'rebel' groups and were essentially supporting them in Syria. Although most of the evidence was burned, on site are items such as gas masks, ambulances and medical supplies furnished by NATO member countries.


The details of the most recent attack in Syria came from White helmets videos and reports, all of which were unverified by any official body and which the mainstream news and leaders of France, UK, US nevertheless used as the basis for their missile attack on Syria on April 13, 2018.

For more on the White Helmets: