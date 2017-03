© Pierre Le Corf

Beware, it can burn eyes, reality on the war in Syria, Aleppo. Hospitals totally destroyed and neutral White Helmets, heroes in Aleppo? An Oscar? A nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize? At what price will we continue to lie and kill, to justify this war, to support terrorist groups, to keep a country on the brink of suffocation like the others before? I quickly compile some images I took yesterday that will give you another perspective.If you want help Pierre, here is his Paypal account: https://www.paypal.me/pierrelecorf/