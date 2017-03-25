Beware, it can burn eyes, reality on the war in Syria, Aleppo. Hospitals totally destroyed and neutral White Helmets, heroes in Aleppo? An Oscar? A nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize? At what price will we continue to lie and kill, to justify this war, to support terrorist groups, to keep a country on the brink of suffocation like the others before? I quickly compile some images I took yesterday that will give you another perspective.

© Pierre Le Corf

© Pierre Le Corf
Screenshot of Al Jazeera television coverage which demonstrate that White Helmets were in the building before Aleppo was freed
If you want help Pierre, here is his Paypal account: https://www.paypal.me/pierrelecorf/