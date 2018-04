© All Flags World/Fahad Almaymoni

The Middle Eastern kingdom is considering building a 60-kilometer-long moat around Qatar, which would virtually isolate the country.Saudi state-linked news outlets reported this week that digging the so-calledand aims to generate economic activity and tourism in the area. Other reports, from Saudi's Al-Riyadh newspaper, suggestThe project is still awaiting official approval, according to the reports.The construction plans come nine months after Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the UAE imposed a blockade on Qatar - cutting off trade and transport routes - in response to Qatar's ties with Iran and alleged terrorism financing. Food imports were blocked, air travel barred, and Qatari diplomats were expelled from the quartet of countries.While global leaders have offered support for Qatar and human rights organizations have criticized the embargo, President Donald Trump appeared to take some credit for it at the time.The waterway, funded by Saudi and Emirati investors, would take 12 months to build, according to the Saudi reports.