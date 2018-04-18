© AP Photo / Bassem Mroue

OPCW Director-General Ahmet Uzumcu has told a meeting at the OPCW headquarters in The Hague that the UN security team was forced to retreat, delaying the arrival of chemical weapons inspectors due to visit the site.The UN team had reportedly arrived in the town to see if it was safe enough to start investigating an alleged chemical attack by the Syrian government.Earlier, Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Ja'afari stated the UN security team had traveled to the Syrian town of Douma on April 17 ahead of a planned visit by the international chemical weapons experts on April 18 to look into the suspected chemical weapons attack.Ja'afari told the UN Security Council.On April 14, the US, France, and the UK launched a massive strike on Syria, firing over 100 missiles, 71 of which were intercepted by Syrian air defense systems. The attack was carried out as "retaliation" for the alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, and preceded an international investigation into the case.The situation in Syria significantly escalated amid reports about the April 7 alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma, after which the EU and the US rushed to blame the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with Damascus refuting the allegations.