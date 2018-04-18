Society's Child
Trump admin to ease arms sales policies - more product available, less worry about what buyers will do with them
RT
Wed, 18 Apr 2018 15:56 UTC
The administration is expected to provide a set of guidelines which will "speed up the approval of arms exports" to certain allies, Reuters has reported. Those allies are thought to include NATO member states, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, as well as Japan and South Korea.
The initiative will also call for members of Trump's White House cabinet to act as "closers" to seal major arms deals, sources said. Top government officials will also be sent to promote American weapons at international air shows and arms expos.
The plan is expected to loosen export rules on a range of military equipment, including warships, fighter jets, drones and artillery. The 'Buy American' initiative is part of Trump's personal effort to make the US even more dominant in the global sale of weapons - an area where the US is already one of the most dominant players.
White House sources told Reuters that the main goal of the new policy will be to help American companies compete more effectively against Russian and Chinese manufacturers, as well as to create more jobs in weapons manufacturing domestically.
One source told Reuters that the initiative will ease restrictions that are currently in place, which have led to vetoes on certain arms deals due to human rights concerns. Responding to concerns over human rights implications, a Trump administration official said the White House recognizes that arms transfers "may have important human rights consequences" but that "nothing in this policy changes existing legal or regulatory requirements in this regard."
The administration is expecting the new policies to result in billions of dollars in new arms sales abroad. The initiative will please defense contractors like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing and Northrop Grumman - all of whose shares have surged significantly since Trump took office last year.
Trump has already approved some deals that former president Barack Obama had blocked, including a $7 billion sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia, despite protests from human rights groups' who warn that the American weapons are being used to kill civilians in the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen, which has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- UK admits OPCW didn't confirm source of Novichok while OPCW denies presence of BZ in Skripal samples
- Trump admin to ease arms sales policies - more product available, less worry about what buyers will do with them
- Car falls into large sinkhole in central North Carolina
- Twenty more Skripal questions: Spies, Novichock, BZ and BS
- BBC presenter slams former UK Navy chief questioning 'extraordinary' claims of Syria chem attack because 'we're in an information war'
- Four Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip explosion
- Google's ad technology mirroring of Facebook model exposes it to privacy backlash
- Carrageenan: The toxic extract lurking in your organic food
- Russian prosecutor says Berezovsky was controlled by and acted with UK intel - paid with life when he decided to return home
- Poor Comey: ABC interview falls flat for members of the press
- Over 20 dead and 33,000 displaced as flooding continues in Kenya
- Dirty money? Dirty politics? Both: The UK's hypocrisy over 'Russian oligarchs'
- Flashback: US supplied white phosphorus to Saudi Arabia in its war against Yemen
- Western media are beginning to challenge "chemical attack" narrative after visiting Douma
- 'Ready to slaughter people': Russian school attacker was inspired by Columbine shootings
- Backlash: Ultra right-wing Israeli nationalists rage & burn Palestinian flag outside joint Memorial Day service
- Suicide pod makes its debut at Amsterdam funeral show
- Horror as leopard severely mauls tourist dragging him from camper van by his head in Namibia
- Education, not income, a better predictor of life expectancy
- Tucker Carlson on the Syria false flag: 'No chemical attack even happened'
- UK admits OPCW didn't confirm source of Novichok while OPCW denies presence of BZ in Skripal samples
- Poor Comey: ABC interview falls flat for members of the press
- Flashback: US supplied white phosphorus to Saudi Arabia in its war against Yemen
- US 'think tanks' funded by defense companies that lobby for war - and how threats against Syria are good for the stock market
- Comey blames Obama & Lynch for 'setting up' FBI during Clinton investigation
- Now they're bombing Syria, Paris to revoke Assad's Legion of Honor
- On the brink of peace: North and South Korea reportedly set to announce official end to war
- Trump picked the least expensive option to strike Syria out of three
- The lone voice of sanity in UK: Corbyn attacked for calling for concrete proof of Russian involvement in Skripal poisoning
- SOTT Focus: Douma Chemical Attack Was Staged: This Short Video Proves it
- Nikki Haley suggests that US will stay in Syria for as long as Iran exists
- A brief rundown of Syrian false flags exposed
- Moscow warns new US strikes in Syria will provoke a more resolute response on the basis of international relations
- Macron tells journalists over a drink: "I'm the equal of Putin"
- OPCW chemical weapons inspectors arrive in Douma
- The neocon's real plan for Syria evidenced from the lack of rubble
- Israeli Defense Minister Lieberman claims right of 'total freedom of action' in Syrian airspace
- Parliament inaction: To little too late MPs thrown a bone in debate on Syria strikes after the fact
- Two Israeli jets, not one, were downed in February; Israel persists to invade, Damascus ready for confrontation
- White House walks back new Russian sanctions statements by Nikki Haley
- Trump admin to ease arms sales policies - more product available, less worry about what buyers will do with them
- Twenty more Skripal questions: Spies, Novichock, BZ and BS
- BBC presenter slams former UK Navy chief questioning 'extraordinary' claims of Syria chem attack because 'we're in an information war'
- Four Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip explosion
- Russian prosecutor says Berezovsky was controlled by and acted with UK intel - paid with life when he decided to return home
- Dirty money? Dirty politics? Both: The UK's hypocrisy over 'Russian oligarchs'
- Western media are beginning to challenge "chemical attack" narrative after visiting Douma
- 'Ready to slaughter people': Russian school attacker was inspired by Columbine shootings
- Backlash: Ultra right-wing Israeli nationalists rage & burn Palestinian flag outside joint Memorial Day service
- Suicide pod makes its debut at Amsterdam funeral show
- Tucker Carlson on the Syria false flag: 'No chemical attack even happened'
- Senator McCain in stable condition following surgery to treat intestinal infection
- Doing Assad's job: OPCW report says Syria planned to demolish building US missiles destroyed
- 13 million displaced Syrians reside in these 11 countries
- Zuckerberg's ex-speechwriter: Mark frequently declared 'domination!' & 'companies over countries' during meetings
- Twitter users launch mockery competition after Macron claims he is 'equal to Putin'
- Vatican exorcism course opens with 250 priests from 50 countries
- Durham is first US city to ban police from going to Israel for 'military-style' training
- World Cup honey trap! British press adds gorgeous women to many 'threats' English team faces in Russia
- Riots in Toulouse, France: Police attacked as woman arrested for refusing to remove Islamic face veil
- Evidence found in the Americas of dog as man's best friend for over 10,000 years
- Six of the oldest human remains found in the US
- King Bluetooth treasure trove: Amateur archaeologist and sidekick unearthed 1,000yo coins & jewels
- Ancient Indus Valley civilization was wiped out by a 900 year drought
- Sardinia's mysterious annual "exorcism" ceremony
- Volcanic eruptions during Roman times blocked out the sun plunging Eurasia into hunger and disease
- Oxford University genetic study finds Britons still live in 7th century tribal kingdoms
- Open wounds remain 70 years after the Deir Yassin Massacre
- 1948 and the Anglo-Saxons: Remembering Western involvement in expulsion of the Palestinians
- Human finger fossil found in Saudi Arabia suggests people expanded into Asia via Arabia at least 86K years ago
- 'Unprecedented' 7,000 year old Native American burial site discovered off Florida's Gulf Coast (VIDEO)
- Did cometary catastrophes cause the Justinian Plague and end the Roman Empire?
- 4,000-year-old mutilated mummy solves century-old mystery
- 4,000 photos, 4 social networks, 1 family: #Romanovs100 kicks off with release of its first stories
- Greco-Roman temple unearthed in remote Egyptian oasis
- March 1952: U.S. dropped plague-infected fleas on North Korea
- The rape of Russia: The CIA's Yeltsin coup d'état
- 3,000 year old drawing of god found in Sinai could undermine our entire idea of Judaism
- Scientists are starting to care about cultures that talk to whales. Why?
- DNA from unknown ancestor lingers in Africa's Yoruba tribe
- Google's ad technology mirroring of Facebook model exposes it to privacy backlash
- Education, not income, a better predictor of life expectancy
- Desperate global warming 'scientists' theorize Earth's cyclical climate fluctuations due to ancient unknown civilisations
- Space diamonds found in meteorite came from an ancient destroyed planet
- Dinosaurs appeared much earlier, then their numbers exploded during planetary upheaval and mass extinction event
- Researchers accidentally improve plastic-eating enzyme
- New AI technology maybe able to read your inner feelings
- 'Satellite' junk DNA may actually be essential for human survival
- Stream of viruses circling planet, trillions fall from the sky every day
- Space hunter: Scientists pin alien exoplanet hopes to NASA's latest sky scanner, TESS
- Watch: Thirty-two discordant metronomes achieve synchrony in a matter of minutes
- Hubble telescope captures amazing photo of Einstein Ring phenomenon
- China plans to grow flowers and silkworms in 'mini biosphere' on the dark side of the moon
- Cells use light to communicate
- Hybrid swarm of 'mega-pests' threatens crops worldwide, scientists warn
- 5 times artificial intelligence revealed sexist and racist biases
- Researchers find huge solar 'tornadoes' don't spin after all
- New geological evidence suggests Nile River is at least 31 million years old
- Has solar cycle 25 begun? Solar cycle 24 was one of the shortest and weakest ever
- NASA's infrared 3D video reveals Jupiter's menacing cyclones
- Car falls into large sinkhole in central North Carolina
- Over 20 dead and 33,000 displaced as flooding continues in Kenya
- Horror as leopard severely mauls tourist dragging him from camper van by his head in Namibia
- Shark attack confirmed at Hua Hin beach in Thailand
- Dead long-finned pilot whale found on shore of South Iceland
- Lightning bolt kills 6, injures 17 in Negros Occidental, Philippines
- US 'winter' storm Xanto brings all time record snow, drifts and white out conditions - in April
- Nebraska town buzzing after six shallow earthquakes hit in a week
- Stunning lunar halo seen over Chile's Atacama Desert
- San Francisco battered by unusual hail storm then M3.8 earthquake strikes - the latest in a series of tremors
- Thousands of toads appear on the streets of Zigong, China
- Tourist loses leg after being ripped apart by shark off Recife, Brazil
- Sinkhole swallows SUV in El Cajon, California
- 9 dead as floods swamp Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
- Heavy snowfall buries Wisconsin farms
- Look at these incredible 4 day period snowfall totals in the US
- Snowfall records toppled in South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Algeria tornado, USA blizzards & lake waves, Polar ice temps recover
- Jawsome! School of 1,400 basking sharks spotted in waters off US North Atlantic coast
- It snowed again in Ain Safra at the gateway to the Sahara
- Strange loud bang heard over Wirral, Liverpool, UK
- NASA: Previously unknown asteroid has a near miss with Earth
- Loud house-shaking boom in central Texas attributed to 2lbs of tannerite
- Bright meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Central Europe, meteorites possible
- Bright meteor fireball spotted over southern Spain
- Sonic boom, flash of light caught on home security camera in Cleveland, Ohio
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Carrageenan: The toxic extract lurking in your organic food
- Flesh-eating disease Buruli ulcer increasing at alarming rate in Australia
- Cure for cavities? Researchers use proteins to regrow tooth enamel
- SOTT Focus: A Pre-agricultural Diet Promises More Than Immunomodulators in Multiple Sclerosis and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Epstein-Barr virus linked to seven serious diseases, and possibly 94 more
- New discovery explains how the chickenpox and shingles virus remains dormant
- Australia flesh-eating ulcer 'epidemic' a mystery, say doctors
- 'Gluten Brain': Wheat cuts off blood flow to the frontal cortex
- The best nitrate-rich veggies for heart health
- Nutrition that addresses chronic inflammation
- Fluoride officially classified as a neurotoxin
- Alternatives to psychiatry: Coming off psych drugs based on personal & professional experience
- Goldman Sachs analysts ask "Is curing patients a sustainable business model?"
- Survival of the fittest in a toxic world
- Microplastics in your meal?
- Drug Safety & Big Pharma deception
- Sugar - not salt - bigger threat to blood pressure
- An open secret: Childhood allergy epidemic launched by alum adjuvant vaccines
- The myths behind unnecessary medical tests
- Desk jobs may damage brain and raise dementia risk, study suggests
- Ten things self-confident people don't do
- Children prefer books over digital devices for reading
- Study finds grandiose narcissists less prone to envy
- The epidemic of loneliness: Individuals lacking social connections are at risk for premature mortality
- Changing across the lifespan - our dreams have many purposes
- Brain abnormalities: Huge mood swings caused by borderline personality disorder
- Try these 5 ancient Stoic tactics for a more fulfilling life
- Hyperstimulating TV during childhood can lead to behavior and attention problems later in life
- Emotional biases and avoiding the pitfalls of America's Dunning-Kruger epidemic
- Phone snubbing: How to alienate friends and ruin relationships
- Strengthening your moral compass in the midst of a disintegrating society
- The idea that we each have a 'learning style' is bogus
- According to science, reading books should be your priority
- Free-range children? Unstructured play is critical for kids & their brain development
- People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences
- Can DNA be reprogrammed with words?
- Three visualization exercises that are more vivid than meditation
- Why most psychology research is BS, and what you need to do to optimize your life
- People with high IQ are better at cooperating with others
- Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
- UFO or space reflection? Orb-like object spotted near NASA's International Space Station
- William Friedkin revisits old haunts with new documentary on famous exorcist, Father Amorth
- Argentina: Did a 'werewolf' savage two dogs or was it a hoax?
- Study suggests we haven't met aliens simply because we are blind to them
- Catholic priest warns demands for exorcisms are rising as pastors see more demonic activity
- Astronauts including Buzz Aldrin pass lie detector test over UFO sightings
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- Amazon's Alexa robot is in on the 'chemtrail conspiracy'
- Stormy Daniels killed in Syrian airstrike
- "Do you want me to lie to you?!": US Weatherman rants at colleagues bemoaning that there's no sign of spring
- Zuckerberg upgraded with newer emotional chip!
- Traces of ministry-grade swerve agent "Govichock" in Boris Johnson's statements discovered by experts
- Hot springs lower stress in Japan's bathing monkeys
- Invasion of the time travelers
- 'Get over it' says Netanyahu after the most recent killing of Palestinians
- Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
Syrian air defense systems protecting Damascus - the oldest continuously-inhabited city on Earth - from Western airstrikes, 14 April 2018
Quote of the Day
If you look for truth, you may find comfort in the end; if you look for comfort you will not get either comfort or truth only soft soap and wishful thinking to begin, and in the end, despair.
- C. S. Lewis
Recent Comments
"Roman invaders considered the anthropomorphic beasts a form of sacrilegious animal worship that threatened the Christianity they tried to spread"...
Yet another proof that organics are a scam. They are allowed too much crap in and still be labelled so (and by crap I also mean some agricultural...
Thanks, I always wondered about that additive in food.
Actually, Ro, the absinthe thing was from a personal observation of mine. I was on holiday in The Canary Islands where ciggies and alcohol are...
One of the Storm Shadow Missiles coming home?
Comment: The defense contractors are popping the champagne corks.