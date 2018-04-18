Unfortunately, US UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has signaled that instead of simply disengaging from a disastrous policy in Syria, the United States plans on doubling down, by keeping occupation forces within Syria for the indefinite future.
While the stock market seems to believe the worst is over, one-and-done-and-everyone-crawls-back-in-their-hole, we suspect the ordeal that the Syrian people are dealing with is far from over and could lead to an even greater spike in the number of displaced Syrians, 13 million of whom are now scattered all over the world.
That's according to a Pew Research Center analysis published in January. Statista's Niall McCarthy notes that Pew's analysis found that over 6 million Syrians are displaced within their own country and they account for 49 percent of all Syrians displaced worldwide.
Turkey has the second highest population with 3.4 million displaced people currently living there.
Another million of them have made the long and dangerous journey to Europe. Germany hosts most of them with 530,000, followed by Sweden with 110,000. Another 54,000 Syrians live in Canada while 33,000 are in the United States.
Comment: Worried about immigrant refugees flooding other countries and causing social chaos? Stop harassing the Syrian government, supporting the jihadists and playing chicken with Russia, and when the country settles back into peace, most of them will return home to rebuild their lives.
