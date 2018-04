© Eric Cabanis / AFP



© Eric Cabanis / AFP

A deprived district of Toulouse, France has been rocked by two nights of furious riots, triggered by the arrest of a woman who refused to remove her Islamic full-face veil for police. Some 18 people were arrested.She allegedly showed a poor-quality photocopy of her identity card and refused to lift her veil to let police officers see her face. After several futile attempts to have her lift the veil, the woman began to scream for help, France Info reports.Hundreds of policemen were mobilised during the clashes in Reynerie with around 15 cars set on fire by rioters and around 300 tear gas grenades launched in the crowd."There was clearly an intention to attack the police," said district police officer Arnaud Bavois describing scenes of "great violence" during the riots. The high-risk districts of Reynerie, Bellefontaine and Mirail in Toulouse, are identified as priority security areas.