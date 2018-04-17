Puppet Masters
MEPs protest Syria strikes as Macron calls for unity
RT
Tue, 17 Apr 2018 14:11 UTC
In his speech, Macron laid out his vision for a "profound transformation" within the EU, by which member states would abandon their "selfishness and negativity" for "what brings us together." He characterized the current political climate in the EU as a "civil war," and called for greater unity in the face of emerging "authoritarian powers," which seek to undermine the bloc.
However, Macron's impassioned appeal for unity was coldly received by more than a dozen MEPs, who displayed signs that read "Hands off Syria!" and "Stop the War in Syria" in protest at joint missile strikes carried out by the US, Britain and France against Damascus on Saturday.
"Where was the democracy you talk about when you undemocratically attacked Syria President Macron?" Liadh Ni Riada, an MEP from Ireland's Sinn Fein party, tweeted during Macron's speech. Fellow Sinn Fein members Lynn Boylan, Martina Anderson and Matt Carthy were also seen holding the anti-war placards in defiance of Macron's melodramatic call for European solidarity.
In a debate held on Monday, France's National Assembly roundly criticized Macron's decision to launch the strikes without first obtaining a UN mandate. Assembly members denounced the strikes as illegal and carried out at the behest of Washington.
If you look for truth, you may find comfort in the end; if you look for comfort you will not get either comfort or truth only soft soap and wishful thinking to begin, and in the end, despair.
I wonder how the heck Alexia was originally programmed in that manner? Pretty cool. A programmer have a bit of humor?
The fatter the wider the skin area to harvest. There are no limits to the callousness of humans towards animals in the glorification of god money.
This is proably just another theatrical distraction to take everybody's attention off the Swiss lab report that made it quite obvious that...
I guess Prince Mohammed bin Salman will have to round up the traditional suspects...other Saudi princes...and shake them down again. I'm for war....
I missed this news. Thanks, SOTT! Although I "awoke" (fully) in fall 2015, I would listen to Coast to Coast on my way home from work for years and...
Comment: There are outbursts of disgust, condemnation and backlash toward May and Macron, by their parliaments and citizens, for secretive planning and unauthorized participation in the Syria bombings. But in the end, accusers lay full blame on Trump.