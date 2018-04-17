© OPCW

A team of inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has arrived in the Syrian town of Douma, to investigate a reported attack from two weeks ago, Syrian state media reported.The team arrived in Syria earlier this week, but its deployment on the ground in the Damascus suburb was slowed down by "security concerns." Douma was freed by Syrian government forces last week, after a Russia-brokered agreement with Jaysh al-Islam militants occupying the town resulted in their mass evacuation to Syria's north. Civilians who had been forced to endure life under the militants left the town through humanitarian corridors in their thousands.