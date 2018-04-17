© Julie Skarratt Photography



Billionaire investor George Soros, 83, will marry 42-year-old Tamiko Bolton today, followed by a huge party at his Caramoor Estate in Bedford, with 500 guests.We're told the couple will say their vows in front of a select group of friends and family before they celebrate with hundreds from 4:30 p.m. onward.Those expected includeJim Yong Kim and Toomas Hendrik Ilves,; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf,; and Edi Rama,Also there will be Paul Tudor Jones II and. Festivities started Friday night with a dinner at Le Bernardin, followed by cocktails with a few hundred guests at MoMA.Soros and Bolton, a health care consultant, will exchange vows in a small ceremony on Saturday morning at the Bedford, New York estate, which Soros bought in 2003 from "Jurassic Park" author Michael Crichton., which will be attended by members of the couple's families, including his five children, a source familiar with the arrangements told Reuters.The wedding ceremony will be followed by a reception on Saturday evening with more than 500 guests at the Caramoor arts center in nearby Katonah. On Sunday, the couple will preside over a brunch, also at CaramoorBolton's dress has been designed by U.S.-based, Lebanon-born designer Reem Acra, whose gowns have been worn by many stars, including Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez.For Soros, who has a net worth of $20 billion according to Forbes, this will be his third marriage. It will be the second for Bolton.There is a prenuptual agreement in place and Soros's lawyer, William D. Zabel, said last year that "Soros will leave the bulk of his estate to charity but he intends to provide generously for his wife."It will be the third wedding for Soros, who was divorced from Annaliese Witschak in 1983 and Susan Weber Soros in 2005.Chef Bo Bech of the Geist Restaurant in Copenhagen will prepare the food. Soros and Bolton dined at Geist when visiting Copenhagen in 2009.According to Reuters the reception on Saturday night will feature Hungarian composer and conductor Iván Fischer, who created a new arrangement for the occasion, which will be presented with the Budapest Festival Orchestra. Cape Verdean singer Mayra Andrade will perform with the Harris Lane Orchestra.