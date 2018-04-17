Puppet Masters
Israel reportedly fears Russia selling Syria its potent S-300 missile systems in response to US bombing
Jewish Press
Sat, 14 Apr 2018 15:21 UTC
Despite Prime Minister Netanyahu's statement Saturday night, suggesting that "the United States, France and the United Kingdom demonstrated that their commitment is not limited to proclamations of principle," the Israeli defense apparatus is concerned that Russia use the excuse of Friday's attack to sell its advanced weapons systems to the Syrians.
One official who remained anonymous said, "This attack will allow the Americans to say, We have done what is necessary, then leave Syria, forcing Israel to deal with the Iranian threat on the northern border on its own."
Sergey Rudskoy, head of the General Operations Directorate of the Russian Staff, was reported to say that Russia may reconsider supplying S-300 missile defense systems to Syria. "I would like to point out that a few years ago, because of the urgent demands from some of our Western partners, we refused to provide Syria with S-300 missile systems," Rudskoy said, "but taking into account what happened, we consider it possible to re-examine this, not only with regard to Syria but also to other countries."
"We have developed the Syrian air defense system, and will improve it," Rudskoy said.
Another source of concern for the Israeli security establishment is that the actions of the Western powers provide Russia with a pretext to ignore Israel's demands regarding Iranian proxies' movement on Syrian soil, especially near the border.
Rarely do we find men who willingly engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pains some people more than having to think.
