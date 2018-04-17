© Reuters



Moscow has "irrefutable proof" that the alleged chemical incident in Syria's Douma was a "false-flag attack," orchestrated by UK security services with support from the United States, the Russian envoy to the OPCW said.Russia's Ambassador to the Organization for the Prohibition of the Chemical Weapons Aleksandr Shulgin said at a special meeting of the UN chemical watchdog's executive council.Russian radiological, chemical and biological-warfare units carefully examined the scene of the alleged attack mentioned in the NGOs' reports immediately after the liberation of Douma from the militant groups, Shulgin said.The timing of the attack was also bewildering, the Russian diplomat said, adding thatUnder such circumstances, the accusations against Damascus look "absurd," he said.Washington, London and Paris immediately pinned the blame for the incident on Damascus, and launched strikes against Syrian military and civilian facilities without waiting for the OPCW team even to start its investigation on the ground.Shulgin extended his gratitude to the OPCW investigators for their work in Douma and called on the organization's executive council to adopt a document supporting their efforts. He also denounced the actions of the US, the UK and France as "military aggression," adding that "this crime can be by no means justified."Washington and its allies launched a missile strike targeting Syrian military and civilian facilities on Saturday, in retaliation for the alleged "chemical attack" in Douma.They met with Syrian officials on Sunday to discuss the details of their work.The OPCW team plans to finish its work on Wednesday and present its preliminary report to the UN before its departure from Damascus, local media report.