Orders for Russian-made weaponry surged significantly in 2017 with Russia's state weapons exporter clinching deals worth $15 billion with 53 nations, according to the company's director general and CEO Aleksandr Mikheev.The company's order portfolio saw fresh growth after a 2016 decline, when Rosoboronexport signed contracts worth just $9.5 billion. The current stock of orders is reportedly valued at $45 billion."Rosoboronexport sealed nearly 1,100 deals with foreign customers in 2017. Last year, the company's representatives took part in work of international committees and working groups for military-technical cooperation with 48 countries," Mikheev said.According to the official, foreign partners are ready to negotiate purchases of Russian combat planes, helicopters, armored force and combat engineer vehicles, as well as offshore, air and ground engagement systems."To retain positions in the international markets, Rosoboronexport is currently developing unique offers for our partners, including those connected to the transfer of technologies," Mikheev said, stressing that in 2017 orders for anti-aircraft defense and electronic weapon systems made up some 40 percent of the total portfolio.