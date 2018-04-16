Society's Child
Not in my name: List of emergency No War with Syria protests in the US
Anti-Media
Sat, 14 Apr 2018 14:14 UTC
Women's March on the Pentagon in response to US military aggression on Syria. If you are planning or attending an action that is not listed below, please email us to submit your event. US wars of aggression must end now! Click on the location to find the Facebook event pages for each action.
Saturday, April 14
Washington DC: 12:00 PM, White House
Atlanta: 12:00 PM, Little 5 Points Square
Los Angeles: 5:00 PM, Pershing Square
Detroit: 12:30 PM, Campus Martius Park (800 Woodward Ave, Detroit, Michigan 48226)
San Diego: 5:00 PM, Horton Plaza Park on Broadway
Fayetteville, AR: 1:00 PM, Corner Of Dickson St. And West Ave.
Champaign-Urbana, IL: 5:00 PM, West Side Park
Philadelphia, PA: 1:00 PM, Dilworth Park (1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102)
Boston: 4:30 PM, Dudley Station Historic District (Washington St, Boston, Massachusetts 02119)
Sunday, April 15
New York City: 2:00 PM, Herald Square (34th St. & 8th Ave.)
Oakland: 11:00 AM, Lake Merritt Amphitheater (12th Street & Lake Merritt Blvd.)
Minneapolis: 1:30 PM, Hennepin Ave. & Lagoon Ave.
Las Vegas: 1:00 PM, Las Vegas Federal Courthouse (333 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101)
San Antonio: 2:00 PM, 615 E Houston St.
El Paso, TX: 2:00 PM, San Jacinto Plaza
Austin: 1:00 PM, Texas State Capitol (1100 Congress Ave, Austin, Texas 78701)
Durham, NC: 3:00 PM, 117 Market St, Durham, NC 27701
Asheville, NC: 2:00 PM, Pritchard Park (4 College St, Asheville, North Carolina 28801)
Seattle: 1:00 PM, Westlake Park (401 Pine St, Seattle, Washington 98101)
Nashville: 3:00 PM, Davidson County Courthouse (1 Public Sq, Nashville, Tennessee 37201)
Boston: 4:30 PM, Dudley Station Historic District (Washington St, Boston, Massachusetts 02119)
Dayton, OH: 3:00 PM, Courthouse Square (23 North Main St. Dayton, OH 45402)
Mobile, AL: 3:00 PM, Spanish Plaza (401 Government St, Mobile, Alabama 36602)
Fort Lauderdale, FL: 3:00 PM, U.S. Federal Courthouse (299 E Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301)
Palmdale, CA: 6:30 PM, Poncitlan Square (38315 9th St East, Palmdale, California 93550)
Cleveland, OH: 1:00 PM, Public Square
Monday, April 16
Boston: 6:30 PM, Roxbury Crossing
Newark, NJ: 4:00 PM, 465 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, Newark, NJ 07201
Cincinnati, OH: 4:30 PM, John Weld Peck Federal Building (550 Main St, Cincinnati 45202)
Spokane, WA: 4:45 PM, Division and Main
Binghamton, New York: 1:00 PM, Binghamton University (4400 Vestal Pkwy East, Binghamton, New York 13850)
Tuesday, April 17
Chicago: 6:30 PM, UIC Taft Hall (826 S Halsted St, Chicago, Illinois 60607)
New York City: 6:00 PM, NYU Kimmel Center (60 Washington Sq S Rm 405, New York, New York 10012)
Johnson City, TN: 5:00 PM, Founders Park (225 S. Commerce Street, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601)
Wednesday, April 18
Tallahassee, FL: 5:00 PM, Integration Statue (75 N Woodward Ave, Tallahassee, Florida 32304)
Saturday, April 21
Chicago: 12:00 PM, Michigan Ave. & Congress Pkwy
Grand Rapids, MI: 5:00 PM, Calder Plaza (300 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503)
Sunday, April 22
Potsdam, New York: 1:00 PM, Potsdam Post Office
Comment: Did Trump just make a big mistake by finally unifying the American people against him on the one issue we are all in agreement?
Re. the comment, Trump is not running the show.