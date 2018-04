© Monsef Memari / Global Look Press



The strikes launched by the US and its allies against Syria have seriously damaged the Syrian peace process, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. If such actions continue, it would have grave consequences for the world, he said.the Kremlin said in a statement, citing the Russian leader.The two leaders exchanged their views on the situation in Syria, following the massive missile strike launched by the US, the UK and France that targeted Syria's military and civilian infrastructure.Washington and its allies unleashed the bombardment in the early hours of Saturday morning in retaliation for the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma, located some 10 kilometers from Damascus. The Western countries immediately pinned the blame for the incident on the Syrian government and conducted the strike even before a team of investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was able to reach the scene of the alleged attack to determine whether it had indeed taken place.The US, the UK and France launched 103 cruise missiles during the attack. At least 71 of them were intercepted by Syrian air defense forces, according to the data from the Russian Defense Ministry. Following the attack, Russia called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the aggressive actions of the US and its allies.The Russian draft resolution that called on Washington and its allies to stop their aggression against Syria and "refrain from further aggressive acts in violation of the international law and the UN Charter" was rejected by the UNSC.