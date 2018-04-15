© Joe Nelson



Forget April for a second, this will end up being one of the Top 20 snowstorms in the Twin Cities of all time!



12.9" so far and another 2-5" will fall by tonight. #mnwx #wcco pic.twitter.com/wbjozNxDDm — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) April 15, 2018



and even an astonishing 24 inches in Canby.

Good morning, Twin Cities!! Crews have been out all night working to dig out from our snowy blanket. Trains are running as scheduled and buses are running with some delays. You can track your ride with the Show My Bus feature. Watch out for the polar bears, penguins and narwhals!



— Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) April 15, 2018

After more than a foot of snow fell on the Twin Cities Saturday in a historic storm, there's still more to come.The snow will continue to fall throughout the day Sunday, producing another 2 to 5 inches of snow in the Metro, according to WCCO Meteorologist Matt Brickman. The snow will be light throughout the morning hours, producing heavier snowfall as the day goes on.That is, of course, on top of an already historic snowfall. Brickman saysAs the storm continues to swirl from west to east, western Wisconsin will see the worst of the coming snow, with 5 to 9 inches expected.That snow will continue in the Twin Cities throughout the day, finally tapering off late Sunday night. It has the National Weather Service continuing with a winter weather advisory throughout most of central and southern Minnesota until the snow stops.Most areas of the Twin Cities will see between 12 and 16 inches of snow by Sunday night, with isolated pockets likely reporting up to 18 inches, Brickman said.The storm will cut off sharply to the north, producing only an inch or two around St. Cloud and even less near Brainerd.Besides the snow, the Twin Cities will likely break a temperature record for April 15. The coldest high temperature on that day was 32 degrees in 1951, but Brickman says we'll only get up to 29 degrees Sunday.Don't expect a major melt this week, either. Temperatures will only jump back up to 38 degrees Monday, topping at 41 degrees Tuesday with yet another chance of snow Wednesday and possibly more on Saturday, as well.The city of St. Paul declared a snow emergency Saturday night, which put parking rules into effect at 9 p.m. Minneapolis has yet to declare a snow emergency. The snow isn't stopping Metro Transit — all buses and trains are running on their regular schedule, although it's fair to say travelers can expect delays.