Streets were most deserted during Saturday's snowstorm, but not everyone stayed home.

You need only look outside your window to know that it's been quite a day in Sioux Falls.

Well, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the day has been magnified by the trifecta of records broken by today's snowfall of 13.1 inches as of 11 p.m.




Of the records broken, Record Snow for this Date of 13.1 inches, beating the old record of 2.4 inches set in 1983.

The next record is Single April Day Record, beating the old record of 10.5 inches set in 1994.

The final record is Month of April Recorded. The new record is 24.3 inches beating the old record of 18.4 from 1983.

It's important to remember that the new totals are still growing as the day isn't over yet.

Winter storm, Saturday, April 14, in Sioux Falls.
© Briana Sanchez / Argus Leader
