Four persons were killed in lightning strike as untimely rains lashed Umarkhed, Mahagaon, Darwha and Yavatmal today.Four persons were killed and as many were injured after being struck by lightning at village Veni in Mahagaon tehsil of Yavatmal district this afternoon, officials said.The victims had taken shelter under a tree during rain when the tragedy took place.The injured were admitted to Pusad Government Hospital and their condition was stable, said resident Deputy Collector of Yavatmal, Narendra Fulzele.Those killed were identified as Prabhakar Narayan Jadhav (45), Laxman Ramesh Chopde (20), Pandit D H (40) and Anil Vishnu Sagurle (26), all residents of Veni.Hailstorm was witnessed at Dariyapur, Uchegaon and Sevadas Nagar in Darwha tehsil.We have ordered the Patwaris and tehsildars to visit affected areas and inspect crop damage and file reports," Fulzele said.Source: Press Trust of India