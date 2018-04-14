As used in this section, "social media" means an electronic service or account, or electronic content, including, but not limited to, videos, still photographs, blogs, video blogs, podcasts, instant and text messages, email, online services or accounts, or Internet Web site profiles or locations.

"If it passes, agencies of the California government will develop numerous regulations for enforcement, including penalties for 'speech criminals.'"

While California accounts for 12% of America's population, it accounts for one third of America's welfare checks. California leads the country in food stamp use. California has more people on welfare than most countries around the world... California is now home to 22% of this nation's homeless population... California leads the nation in debt. Total state and local debt is almost $1.5 trillion... The income taxes, business taxes, sales taxes and gas taxes are all the highest in the nation. Why do you think that is? To pay the enormous costs of illegal immigration. To pay for the education costs, healthcare costs, police, courts, lawyers, prisons, and hundreds of different welfare programs for millions of California's illegal aliens and struggling legal immigrants too.

In case you believe there are too many websites and blogs based in California to enforce a new draconian law, let me explain how the game works. Behind closed doors, the state government would decide to focus on a few big issues. For example, gun control, vaccines, and immigration. Enforcement agencies would go after the biggest Internet operations expressing politically unacceptable points of view on those subjects. At first. A spread of smaller operations would feel the heat later.



So-called fact checkers would come from government supported groups who agree with Official Positions. In other words, they wouldn't be fact checkers at all. They would be prime news fakers.



When it comes to the issue of vaccines, for example, they would cite the notoriously biased "experts" at the Centers for Disease Control, never mentioning that the CDC buys and sells $4 billion of vaccines a year.

If you post a video that claims illegal immigrants are destroying California, you will go to jail

Websites like InfoWars and NaturalNews could be required to carry "California warning labels" on pages served to California residents

The speech police are coming for YOU