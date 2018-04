© Unknown



"are clerks, who don't want to rock the boat, who say 'this isn't the halacha [law], precisely,' [...] rabbis, in short, whose bread and water is political correctness [...] One wonders whether they will leave the concentrating of 'Amalekites in death camps to others, or will they rule that the wiping out of 'Amalek is no longer relevant. Time will tell."

"Thanks to Avihai Boaron and all of the dear residents of 'Amihai [name of the new settlement]. Of course we'd drop by and visit. Shabbat Shalom to all the people of Israel!"

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu yesterday responded to a video by former 'Amona settler Avihai Boaron, who praised Netanyahu for building 'Amona land thieves a new settlement , by thanking him and promising to visit Part and parcel of the job of the most settler-friendly PM ever, you would think. Particularly one who is unusually sensitive to the idea of losing face with the "base."But Boaron isn't your garden-variety settler leader. He has made genocidal statements. In 2011Boaron published his attack in the 117th volume of the Sabbath newszine Ma'ayanei Ha'yeshua, in January 2011- unsigned, but he did not deny writing it later - and claimed the moderate rabbisa people dedicated to the destruction of the Jewish God and his people.became a prominent choice after the Holocaust, but before it thewere considered to have filled the bill, and for reasons beyond human ken, many rabbis thought thewere 'Amalekites.Boaron was editor of the newszine at the time, and in charge of editorials. The editorial caused some outrage back in 2011, and Boaron never denied or distanced itself from it. Then in 2015, a blogger named Rav Tzair ("a young rabbi") exposed Boaron as the writer. At that time, the country was gearing up for elections, and I was surprised to find out Boaron was a candidate in the Jewish Home party, albeit in the unrealistic 19th slot. I rang up Boaron, and we had a stormy short conversation, in which I asked him to deny his writing of the article and he, refusing, shouted that I was "trying to destroy [Naftali] Bennett" and cut off the conversation. Bennett is the leader of the Jewish Home party.As Boaron rose to prominence during the 'Amona crisis - the evacuation last year of 42 families from an outpost ruled to be on Palestinian-owned land, which almost brought about the fall of the government -The Israeli media studiously ignored his 2011 article.Yesterday Netanyahu shared a video message from Boaron, originally made on Boaron's page, which said Netanyahu "promised and delivered" a new settlement to replace 'Amona. Netanyahu wrote:A Palestinian genocide is on the acceptable menu in Israeli thought. Just make sure you use the correct code-words, right? Don't embarrass the hasbara people.is a journalist and a blogger, and has covered the occupation extensively.