The ever excellentIt is against UK law to sell arms to a country which is likely to use them in breach of international humanitarian law, and that Saudi Arabia consistently and regularly uses British weapons to bomb schools, hospitals and civilians is indisputable.Unfortunately the courts are an instrument of power and control for the 1%, not an impartial resort for justice, so I fear CAAT will not succeed despite the fact their case is undeniably correct. Thousands of children have died in the Yemeni war, most killed by the Saudis and their allies. These war crimes have been documented by the United Nations despite concerted UK and US diplomacy at the UN aimed at downplaying the Saudi crimes.Yemeni dead children very seldom make in into the mainstream media, whereas Syrian children do. But not all Syrian children - those children killed by the jihadist head-choppers the West and its Saudi allies have armed, funded and "advised" do not make the corporate and state media either.UK military support to whom is today being stressed in the High Court - to attack Syria.Anybody who believes this is anything to do with "humanitarian intervention" is a complete fool.