"In the UN Security Council we agreed with all members that all countries will cooperate in the prosecution [of the MH17 perpetrators]. I want to again emphasize to my Russian colleague that it is of great importance that Russia also cooperates", Blok said, according to the broadcaster. He stressed that this does not mean Russia is currently not cooperating. "But the investigation is progressing and it is therefore even more important that this cooperation is there and will continue."

"Yesterday I indicated that there were all sorts of reports that were still unclear. That is again the case today", he said to the broadcaster on Thursday. "I therefore think we need to operate step by step, see what the real developments are."

is the first subject Minister Stef Blok of Foreign Affairs will discuss with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Moscow on Friday.first of all by making a cease fire possible so that humanitarian aid can get to the people in the war-torn country, NOS reports.This visit to Moscow was initially scheduled for February, when former Minister Halbe Zijlstra of Foreign Affairs was set to meet Lavrov. But it was postponed because Zijlstra had to resign after lying about being at a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin. His successor Blok is now going to Moscow.So Blok will also discuss the conflict in Syria with his Russian counterpart.Blok plans to emphasize that Russia's cooperation is crucial for achieving a ceasefire and getting humanitarian aid organizations access to Syria, and ultimately a sustainable solution.When asked about any Dutch support for a military attack in Syria, Blok again said that he does not want to get ahead of things, according to NOS.From China on Thursday Rutte told NOS that the government considers iton Saturday. He added that the government regrets that Russia blocked an investigation into the use of chemical weapons in Syria in the UN Security Council.Such an investigation could make clear "who exactly is responsible", Rutte said. But with it being impossible, and it looking like Syria is behind it, the government decided that the Netherlands understands "if the Americans with others do something", the Prime Minister said.