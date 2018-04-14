phone charge
A 12-year-old boy in Chhattisgarh lost his life after a phone exploded in his hands. The boy named Ravi Sonwan was playing games on his phone plugged in for charging when it exploded. According to a TOI report, the explosion was so massive that the boy's intestine could be seen spilling out while he was being rushed to the hospital. The family had to wrap a cloth around him to keep the intestines in place. The incident took place in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh.

As per the TOI report, Ravi was playing games on the phone plugged in charging. One of his friends who was watching him play also received injuries. Both the children were taken to a local community centre and then to Ambikapur hospital. Ravi, was shifted to district hospital late in the night after his situation went critical. Adding to the misery of Ravi's deteriorating vital signs was the problem to get an ambulance as the drivers were on indefinite strike. Boy had to be taken in a local taxi to the hospital despite several ambulances parked in the hospital. Ravi underwent multiple surgeries at Ambikapur Medical college village but succumbed to his injuries. However, his friend is expected to recover.

This is the second such fatal case of mobile phone explosion reported in less than a month. In an another horrific incident, a 19-year-old girl in Odisha lost her life after Nokia 5233 phone exploded in her hands. The deceased named Uma Oram was reportedly talking to a relative on phone while it was plugged in charging when the explosion took place. She was rushed to the hospital but could not survive. HMD Global, the company that currently hold all right to manufacture Nokia phones responded that company had nothing to do with the manufacture and sale of Nokia 5233.

Last year, a 24-year old youth from Rajasthan lost his life after his phone exploded while it was plugged in charging. He was using the phone while in charging when its suddenly exploded causing severe burns on his chest and hand. He was rushed to the hospital but could not make it.