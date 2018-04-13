Two Tornadoes Caused Minor Damage and Flight Delays in Florida

A round of strong storms hit Florida on Tuesday, sparking lightning that reportedly injured one person and spawning two confirmed tornadoes.

Two tornadoes were confirmed in Broward County on Tuesday. One tornado was in progress in downtown Fort Lauderdale and the other was spotted at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Both twisters were rated EF0 after damage surveys, the NWS also said.

In Palm Beach County, a reported twister whipped up winds that took down tree branches and toppled a lifeguard post at Lion Country Safari, according to the amusement park's Twitter page.



According to a storm report from the NWS, a woman was struck by lightning on Del Webb Boulevard near Apollo Beach late Tuesday morning. Officials told the Tampa Bay Times that the woman was taken to the hospital, but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred in Sun City Center, a 55-and-up retirement community southeast of Tampa.

Street flooding forced authorities to close some roads in Bradenton, the NWS also said. Drivers were asked to avoid the area around the 1800 block of 9th Avenue West because of flooding Tuesday afternoon.

Golf ball-sized hail fell Tuesday morning at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine.