© Senado Federal / Flickr



Six facts currently being censored through omission in the Northern media about Lula's Supreme Court Judgement.1) The issue at stake today is not related to a "battle against corruption" but whether the Supreme Court will uphold the 1988 Constitution, which stipulates that the accused have the right to play out their appeals processes in freedom.2)It's not a matter of "the opinion of his defense lawyers. It's a fact that can be read by anyone in his judgement and has been confirmed and repeatedly commented on by Queen Elizabeth's Barrister and UN Council Geoffrey Robertson and hundreds of legal scholars, including conservatives.3) Whereas there is no physical evidence connecting Lula to any personal enrichment or bribes of any kind,. The media is ignoring, for example that defense lawyers filed a motion of dismissal two weeks ago based on this illegal collaboration.4)5)6) Chief Lava Jato prosecutor/judge Sergio Moro is under investigation for the lawfare crime of political persecution against Lula by the UN Human Rights Commission.Maybe 5 years from now the Guardian, New York Times and Washington Post will engage in public hand wringing and apologies for their collaboration in the destruction of Brazilian democracy. These apologies, if they ever come, will be too little, too late.