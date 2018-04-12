© Business Insider



The White House has refused to clarify if Donald Trump's belligerent tweets signal a planned strike on Syria, but insisted that Moscow is responsible for last week's alleged chemical attack, as it failed to rein in Bashar AssadAsked to respond toWhite House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the media during an emergency briefing that "the intelligence provided certainly paints a different picture, and the President holds Syria and Russia responsible."When confronted about US Defense Secretaryabout the specifics of what happened in the Islamist-controlled suburb of Damascus, Huckabee Sanders answered that she "can't get into the details," but thatHuckabee Sanders went on to explain thatfor the alleged attack, as it blocked six Western-backed resolutions on Syria, which supposedly failed to clear the country of chemical weapons following the 2013 Ghouta attack. More generally, she added thatThe press secretary nonetheless refused to say if the US president's Wednesday statement that Russia should "get ready" for "nice and new and 'smart'" American missiles to strike Syria mean that the US is about to use force.Huckabee Sanders said in answer to half a dozen differently-worded questions, adding, at one point, thatThe UN's chemical weapons watchdog, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), announced back in June 2014 that all chemical weapons stockpiles had been removed from Syria. The joint UN-OPCW mission then stated thatThis was made possible after Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in a ground-breaking deal brokered by Russia and the US in September 2013.Russia has denounced the allegations that it was complicit in the alleged attack on civilians in the rebel-held town, saying that video and photo evidence obtained through the White Helmets appears to be fabricated. The Russian military reached out to local medical officials and was told that