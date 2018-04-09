© Mohammed Salem/Reuters



"The shocking attack shows the incredible international hypocrisy of the international community focusing on Israel confronting the terrorist organization Hamas that is sending civilians to our [border] fence, when dozens are being killed in Syria every day," he said.

following what they called a "shocking attack" in Douma.they said.the Israeli Strategic Affairs and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan told the Army Radio on Sunday, commenting on the reports coming from anti-government groups in Syria. Erdan also said he personally hopes that the US would take military action against the Syrian government, which he blamed for the attack, the Jerusalem Post reports. The minister added thatThe Israeli construction minister and"[Bashar] Assad is the angel of death, and the world would be better without him," Galant said.At the same time,Dozens of Palestinian protesters were killed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) during mass protests in the Gaza Strip - but Erdan says the global community has been looking in the wrong direction.The Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman also slammed the international community, for what he calledand other countries, andThe minister said in particular that the world was "complacent" about the deaths of civilians in Syria, all whileAt the same time, Lieberman did not rule out Israel's own intervention in the Syrian conflict.he told the Israeli KANN radio, when asked about the developments in Syria. He alsoby saying thatThe idea of Israel's intervention in Syria was supported by the Israeli Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, who called developments in the Middle Eastern country a "genocide ... in its cruelest form."he said, as cited by the Times of Israel.The reports have provoked a wave of outrage in the West, as theBoth Syria and Russia dismissed the accusations and called the reports fake news, aimed at helping extremists and justifying potential strikes against Syrian forces.The statements of the Israeli officials come at a time when IDF are engaged in a brutal crackdown on the Palestinian protesters in Gaza. The protests began on March 30 and are expected to continue up until May 15, which, for Palestinians, marks the forced mass exodus from their land during the establishment of the state of Israel. Israelis celebrate it as Independence Day.