US Air Force aircraft have allegedly been spotted evacuating non-Syrian Daesh commanders with their family members from al-Hasakah province and transferring them to an unknown destination, according to the SANA news agency. The news emerged a day after US President Trump threatened Syria with a possible strike.

US military helicopters reportedly evacuated several Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) commanders from the al-Hasakah province, Syria's SANA news agency has reported on April 10, citing local sources.

The media outlet specified that the Americans conducted yet another operation rescuing three Daesh commanders of Iraqi origin along with their family members from Tal al-Shayer region 20 kilometers southeast of the Syrian city of al-Shadadi in Hasakah. The evacuees were transferred to an unknown location.

It was also reported that in the course of the evacuation, US troops organized a staged clash on the ground that resulted in the death of one civilian while several others were injured.

It is not the first time that US military aircraft have been spotted transferring Daesh fighters from embattled regions.

In December 2017 the media outlet revealed that a number of Daesh militants had been evacuated from several locations across the Deir ez-Zor province to the al-Hasakah region, under the control of Syrian Kurdish and US forces.

Over the past several months, the Syrian government has repeatedly voiced its concerns over US efforts aimed at providing support to extremist groups on the ground in Syria.

The first signs of the alleged assistance emerged in September 2017, when a diplomatic source told Sputnik that US Air Force helicopters had transferred Daesh field commanders from Deir ez-Zor to northern Syria in late August amid the successful advance of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).