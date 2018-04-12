Syrians protest of East Ghouta FSA killings
Syrians were so enraged after the discovery that the US-supported Jaish al-Islam could have killed up to 3800 civilians in the East Ghouta town of Duma to the east of Damascus city center.

The civilians were captured on video chanting "curse your soul Ghouta" yesterday.

4000 Syrians were kidnapped in 2013 by Jaish Al Islam in the towns of Adra and Taken and were taken to Duma, however, many civilians were devastated to find that less than 200 prisoners were released, which was supposedly all civilians the terror group held before they were transported to northern Syria.

To make matters worse, the US has since threatened to attack Syria for the alleged chemical weapon attack on Duma, despite no evidence that an attack had occurred being produced.

It is for this reason that civilians cursed Ghouta as it has been a key site to the suffering of many Syrians, whether it be the reason for a US attack on Syria, civilians being kidnapped and executed, or the daily rocket attacks the terrorists conducted on Damascus