New Zealand storm
© EMELYN MCHARDY/STUFF
The storm caused widespread damage in Franklin downing many trees, including this one in Reynolds Rd, Pukekohe.
Vector says around 110,000 home and businesses in Auckland are still being affected by ongoing power outages after last night's storm.

In a tweet today Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says winds "caused outages for up to an unprecedented 200,000 properties".


A Vector spokesperson this morning said crews have been responding to widespread damage on the network throughout the region overnight, with workers responding to more than 200 outages.


A handful of schools have closed due to the power cuts.

Work is continuing this morning to assess the damage, Vector said, and to restore power where it is safe.

People are reminded to treat and downed wires as potentially live, and to stay away from them and call Vector.

Numerous trees have fallen across Auckland, with possible transport disruptions.