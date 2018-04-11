50cms and road closures in April

It was the type of storm you expect in mid-winter and it even resulted in the closure of the road to Mount Hutt - "due to deep snow drifts and avalanche danger".

A full-on winter storm hit New Zealand yesterday with freezing levels down to 600 metres in the far south and 1000 metres over the central North Island."The bulk of the storm passed over the South Island yesterday and it worked its way across the North Island overnight," said the Grasshopper, Mountainwatch's snow forecaster. "The forecast was for 40-50cm in the Canterbury ski fields with about 15 cm on the Southern Lakes ski fields. Looking at webcams and observations, this looks to be the case."this morning while Coronet Peak had 13cms overnight. While it is not unusual to see snowfalls in April,The storm moved across the North Island overnight with Ruapehu reporting 15-20cms on the upper slopes at Turoa,Things will lease over the next 24 hours, the Grasshopper calling snow showers today with another dusting for the South Island tomorrow.Of course, early snowfalls are no indication of what may be in store for the upcoming winter. However, it does remind people that winter is just around the corner and does get snow lovers pretty excited.It also makes good headlines, the Grasshopper adding that, "Maybe we can call this Armageddon April or something silly like that."