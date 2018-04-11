The ruble-traded MICEX Index clawed back some ground, gaining 1.5 percent as of 13:18 Moscow time. The dollar-denominated RTS was down 1.5 percent. On Monday, it had dropped to the lowest level since September 2017.
The Russian currency, which weakened the most since February 2015, was down about 2 percent both to the dollar and the euro. The ruble was trading at 62 against the greenback and 77 against the common European currency.
Stocks of the Russian aluminium major RUSAL, which showed the biggest decline on Monday, were trading down more than 5 percent. The company, which was included in the US Treasury Department's sanctions list, reported a possible technical default on certain types of debt obligations.
Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said on Tuesday it did not see any risks to the country's financial stability. According to CBR head Elvira Nabiullina, the regulator has a wide range of tools it could apply to stabilize the financial system, but there are no corresponding risks.
Nabiullina pointed out that Russia is an open economy where many companies are export-oriented. Therefore, "the events that occurred have caused a correction in the market," she said.
"As happens in such cases, at first there is increased volatility and uncertainty for investors, yet consequences are unclear. It takes time for the financial sphere and the economy to adapt," Nabiullina explained.
She added that the floating ruble is one of the "shock absorbers."
Comment: RT also reports:
Russia's richest lose $16bn in 'Black Monday' stock market bloodbath
According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, all but one of the 27 Russian oligarchs lost billions this week. Some of them were not on Washington's sanctioned list. They included mining tycoon Vladimir Potanin, who lost $2.25 billion, and the head of Russia's largest independent oil producer Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, who lost $1.37 billion.
Viktor Vekselberg of Renova Group, who was added to the latest sanctions list, lost $1.28 billion. Oleg Deripaska, who was the main target of the sanctions, lost $2 billion on Friday and Monday. His energy giant En+ has lost 54 percent of its value since Thursday.
All of the sanctioned businessmen are large employers in Russia, and in the worst-case scenario, will need to be rescued by the government to prevent huge job losses.
As Russian Vedomosti reports, the Kremlin is considering the creation of special offshore zones in Russia to encourage the country's wealthiest to repatriate their assets.
Those wishing to bring money back to Russia will be able to do this quickly and without incurring taxes, officials say, according to the newspaper. The project allows foreign structures to be transferred to Russia from other countries, including offshore ones, preserving their legal form.
Taxes will be levied only on income received in Russia, and incomes received outside Russia will not be taxed, according to the newspaper. The project resembles an offshore company in the US state of Delaware - it offers a simple business registration, and a convenient legal regime, according to an analyst surveyed by Vedomosti.
In what was the worst trading day on the Moscow exchange in four years, the ruble-traded MICEX index fell 8.5 percent on Monday. The dollar-denominated RTS index suffered a 11.5 percent loss in value.
Comment: The West is waging a war against Russia on many fronts, including financial, and it seems, as with the blowback from the sanctions regime, the biggest losers will be the Western economies, which are already on life-support: