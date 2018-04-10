© Unknown

"Putin has undertaken so many actions in recent years that contributed to the weakening of Russia's economy and human capital base that you have to wonder whether he's secretly on the C.I.A.'s payroll" , Friedman wrote.

"Putin sent advisers, Russian Air Force jets, special operations teams and surface-to-air missile batteries to Syria to prevent the toppling of Russia's Cold War ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad".

On April 3, The New York Times published the article of Thomas Friedman, posing his ridiculous question "Is Putin a CIA agent?", before unloading on the Russian president unfounded allegations, personal grievances, and impotent rage.According to Friedman, the rebuilding of Russia by nurturing human talent and strengthening the rule of law was too hard for Putin. By contrast, he decided to look for dignity for Russia, by developing oil industry and strengthening the Russian military.Friedman blamed Putin's authority among Russian citizens, saying "Putin consistently acts like a farmer who sells his most valuable beef in return for cubes of sugar. That is, he looks for short-term sugar highs to boost his popularity with his Russian nationalist base because he is insecure, and pays for it by giving up real beef, leaving Russia weaker in the long term".Presenting the bold speculations without any evidences, he brought up the crazy idea that "in 2014 Putin seized Crimea and invaded Eastern Ukraine with disguised Russian troops" to slow Russia's growth by imposed sanctions.Friedman described Russia's "intervention" in Syria as "another short-term sugar high for his base."The newspaper also blamed Russia in all "dead sins": the "Novichok" production, poisoning of the Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK, the creation of the cyberagent Guccifer 2.0, which hacked the National Committee of the Democratic Party in 2016.Concluding, Friedman supposed that Putin did so many "foolish" actions to undermine and make weak Russian economics and its citizens.What is Friedman target? He blames Russia and indeed Vladimir Putin. Obviously, Friedman wants to be bad as he regularly uses his column to blast US President Donald Trump or whoever else contracts his brand of New York Neoliberalism.