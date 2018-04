© NY Post photo composite/Mike Guillen



The "huge mistake" in this arrangement was probably ours.

Last year it seemed Mark Zuckerberg was looking for a way into politics. Now he could be looking for a way out.That's a bit like a casino apologizing for letting you lose so much money at the craps table. Facebook exists to sell access to user data."No company better exemplifies the Internet age dictum that if the product is free, you are the product," wrote the British journalist John Lanchester last year . Zuckerberg realized early on that advertisers, marketers, political opposition researchers, academics and data nerds of all stripes would kill to get their hands on your likes and dislikes. If he was going to make any money off his dorm-room doodle he was going to have to sell you out.We give them everything; they give us - what, exactly?Facebook isn't the only Silicon Valley behemoth that monetizes personal information. Google, Apple and Microsoft are all inviting advertisers, researchers and government agencies to find you through their platforms.Why shouldn't Facebook let a political firm use the data it collects? Would you be as upset to learn that they've the let the makers of "Sherlock Gnomes" do the same thing?Whether this Brave New World keeps you up at night could depend on your age. Recent reports have millennials leading the charge to delete Facebook and other social media. Don't buy it.I've had millennials tell me they don't worry what Facebook, Twitter, Amazon or Google know about them because they've got nothing to hide. And anyway, the big tech companies are ambivalent about your personal peccadilloes, millennials say. They only keep such close tabs because they want to make it easier for you to find what you're looking for online.A 2015 survey by the American Press Institute found just 20 percent of millennials worried "a good deal" or "most of the time" about online privacy. The vast majority said they never worried or only worried a little about how much searchable personal information about them was available on the Internet.Why such nonchalance among the digital natives about privacy? Millennials believe that everyone is eventually going to know everything about them anyway. They think total transparency is the price of admission to the social-media wonderland. The more you give up, the more you get in return.This is undoubtedly true, but it marks a stark departure from the attitudes of previous American generational cohorts. The Greatest Generation would surely have taken a pass on the telephone if the trade-off was that Ma Bell could eavesdrop on their calls and sell what it learned to Sears and Roebuck. Baby Boomers and Gen Xers both understood that opening someone else's mail was a felonious act.Millennials have made peace with the idea that they won't have any privacy. In fact, they've learned to love the idea that nothing is off-limits, everything is for public consumption and everyone is always on display. The millennial view of life is a kind of online competition to see who can curate the most glamorous and mysterious Instagram feed or tweet the most savagely clever political retort.Mark Zuckerberg is in many ways the uber millennial. He appears to believe his youth, energy, intelligence and success entitle him to fly above it all. He's managed to build a $500 billion company out of baby pictures and online surveys while giving away almost nothing about his own personality. Many will tune in just to watch the billionaire boy wonder squirm.Entertainment value aside, the upcoming hearings could do the world a service by reminding us that our personal information is Facebook's product. Let's see how the man who built that system likes it when it's his data on display.Matthew Hennessey is associate editorial features editor at The Wall Street Journal. His book " Zero Hour for Gen X: How the Last Analog Generation Can Save America from Millennials " (Encounter) comes out August 14.