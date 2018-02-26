Despite fad diets and Instagram health stars shooting to fame among the health-trend generation, the majority are actually putting themselves at serious risk, new figures show.
An over-indulgent culture has been blamed on the rising weight of people born between the early 1980s and the mid-1990s. So much for the avocado trend sweeping the 'food conscious' age group which guzzles down quinoa. After tweeting about it.
Cancer Research UK has revealed 6 million Britons in the age group are on course to struggle with weight gain. The figures are described as "horrifying," and mean millennials are the most overweight generation since records began.
Health fears are growing as obesity is now a leading cause of cancer, second only to smoking. Early indications reveal 74 percent of millennials are on course to have weight issues.
Comment: Smoking does not cause lung cancer - the statistics used to promote this propaganda are based on junk science used in service of a political agenda to demonize a practice which has demonstrated health and cognitive benefits.
Tobacco - Smokin' the propaganda peddlers
"The figures are horrifying. They are the result of successive governments paying only lip-service to tackling an obesity crisis which was already headlines 20 years ago," said Tam Fry, from the National Obesity Forum, the Telegraph reports.
And the links to cancer are growing. Currently, excess weight is linked to 13 types of cancer, including bowel and breast cancer.
"Being overweight is the UK's biggest cause of cancer after smoking, but most people don't know about this substantial risk. If more people become aware of the link it may help spare not just millennials, but all generations from cancer," said Cancer Research UK's director of prevention, Alison Cox, according to the Telegraph.
Professor Linda Bauld, Cancer Research UK's prevention expert, said: "Research shows that our evolving environment has a vital role to play in the obesity crisis. Clever marketing tactics by the food industry and greater access to unhealthy food are all likely to have contributed to the rise in obesity rates.
Comment: The Toxic Triad: How Big Food, Big Farming, and Big Pharma Spread Obesity, Diabetes, and Chronic Disease Across the Globe
"Extra body fat doesn't just sit there; it sends messages around the body that can cause damage to cells. This damage can build up over time and increase the risk of cancer in the same way that damage from smoking causes cancer.
"While these estimates sound bleak, we can stop them becoming a reality," she added, according to the paper. "Millennials are known for following seemingly healthy food trends, but nothing beats a balanced diet. Eating plenty of fruit, vegetables and other fiber-filled foods like wholegrains, and cutting down on junk food is the best way to keep a healthy weight."
Comment: Cutting down on junk food is a good place to start but following government recommended dietary guidelines which promote eating grains and restricting fat is probably one reason why rates of obesity and cancer have been skyrocketing for decades:
- Dr. Mark Hyman: Why the food pyramid got it all wrong
- Are the government's dietary guidelines making us obese?
- Grains are not a health food, but a recreational treat that spikes your blood sugar and makes you hungrier
Health Survey for England figures, which have shocked health professionals, show 40 percent of those aged 16 to 24 are now overweight or obese. That's along with 52 percent of those aged 25 to 34.
Public Health England is set to put out public health alerts warning people to stick to 400 calories for breakfast and 600 for each lunch and dinner.
Comment: Dr. Mark Hyman: The calorie myth is the most damaging food lie we have ever been told
An increasingly growing body of literature that proves that all calories are not the same. That quality matters more than quantity. That food is not just energy but information or instructions or code that literally controls almost every function of your body-including your hormones, appetite, brain chemistry, immune system, gene expression, and even your microbiome with every single bite. And that the quality of the information matters more than the quantity. The composition of the food you eat is what matters.
At the current rate, 74 percent are set to hit issues between the ages of 35 and 44. The alarming rise is up from 54 percent among the post-war generation.
