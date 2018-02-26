Society's Child
Feeding half the planet: Russia well on its way to becoming the world's bread basket
RT
Mon, 26 Feb 2018 16:53 UTC
Shipments of Russian food have reportedly grown by 25 percent since 2012. The country also boosted exports of products such as sweets and sugar.
The country has managed to capture more than half of the wheat market in recent years, becoming the world's biggest exporter of the grain, thanks to bumper harvests and attractive pricing, Bloomberg reports.
The exports are reportedly set to beat another record this season. Russia is expected to sell 36.6 million metric tons of wheat overseas, according to Moscow-based agriculture consultancy SovEcon and the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR).
Nearly half of the world's nations purchase wheat from Russia, which has been improving yields year after year in an attempt to curb its dependence on agricultural imports. In 2014, Moscow barred purchases of some foods from Western exporters in retaliation for sanctions.
Higher prices for wheat also helped Russia earn more from its food sales last year, according to Managing Director at SovEcon Andrey Sizov, as quoted by the agency.
Egypt, which imports huge amounts of grain, has become the main international buyer of Russian wheat. Last year, the country overtook China to become the largest buyer of Russian food for the first time since 2012.
According to the export center, Egypt's purchases of Russian foods, including wheat and sunflower oil, skyrocketed 44 percent to $1.74 billion in 2017, while China's imports of Russian food production like fish and oilseeds totaled $1.72 billion.
Russia expects to boost grain exports to China after Beijing lifted quarantine requirements on Monday, allowing the import of wheat from six Russian regions.
Reader Comments
win 52 2018-02-26T17:07:28Z
I guess the other half of the planet eats animal fat. Grain is not suitable food for most. There are so many swollen people around as evidence. Quit eating grain and get your life back!
LindaMay · 2018-02-26T17:32:48Z
Swollen peeps
Thanks 52
Thanks 52
The world of men is dreaming, it has gone mad in its sleep, and a snake is strangling it, but it can't wake up.
- D.H. Lawrence
Turn ON .... .... .... .... The fucken running shoes!!
Too Funny Tusky LOL I swear, just this morn' i was looking at a new set [Link]
Same stance as the the Pentagram...errr...gon! WW3 was always meant to be, whether under Skull & Bones banner of Killary or Secret Society...
Bigger Picture: WW3 is necessary to cull population in advance of maturing ice age brought on by Grand Solar Minima. Catastrophic meteorological,...
Who needs Russia to "undermine our Democracy?" The neocons, the deep state, the lying media and the MIC are doing it without any outside help.