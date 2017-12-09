© Shutterstock / Willyam Bradberry

A new report has looked people's attitudes to the future of technology

Of 12,000 interviewed, over a quarter of 18-34 year olds said they'd date a robot

Men were found to be three times more likely to date bots than women

Key Findings

27% of 18-34 year olds would form a relationship with a robot

British men were three times more likely to form a relationship with a robot compared to women

Men are also more likely than women to prefer their social media lives to their real ones

70% said that smartphones are weakening human bonds

42% of 18-34 year olds report feeling depressed or unhappy after seeing other people's lives online

40% of people aged between 18 and 34 are concerned that robots will take their jobs

As robots become an ever increasing part of our daily lives, humans could soon find love with the machines, according to a new report.The report suggests thatAnd it seems that men are more likely to embrace the bots, with the report indicating thatThe report was created by Paris-based Havas, and examined the future of artificial intelligence, and people's attitudes to the future of technology.The findings were based on a survey of 12,000 people of mixed ages worldwide.It found that in the UK, men were three times as likely to agree they could have a relationship with a robot in the future, compared to women.And romantic relationships with bots will more common that you might think, with the report suggesting they could be taken up by as much asAside from robot-relationships, the report had several other predictions for the future.The data suggests that men in the UK,