- A new report has looked people's attitudes to the future of technology
- Of 12,000 interviewed, over a quarter of 18-34 year olds said they'd date a robot
- Men were found to be three times more likely to date bots than women
The report suggests that over a quarter of 18-34 year-olds will feel it's normal to form friendships and even romantic relationships with robots in the future instead of humans.
And it seems that men are more likely to embrace the bots, with the report indicating that males are three times more likely to form a relationship with a robot than women.
The report was created by Paris-based Havas, and examined the future of artificial intelligence, and people's attitudes to the future of technology.
The findings were based on a survey of 12,000 people of mixed ages worldwide.
It found that in the UK, men were three times as likely to agree they could have a relationship with a robot in the future, compared to women.
And romantic relationships with bots will more common that you might think, with the report suggesting they could be taken up by as much as 27 per cent of 18-34 year olds.
Aside from robot-relationships, the report had several other predictions for the future.
The data suggests that men in the UK, men are also more likely than women to prefer their social media lives to their real ones, with nearly 20 per cent preferring the virtual world of social media.
Key Findings
- 27% of 18-34 year olds would form a relationship with a robot
- British men were three times more likely to form a relationship with a robot compared to women
- Men are also more likely than women to prefer their social media lives to their real ones
- 70% said that smartphones are weakening human bonds
- 42% of 18-34 year olds report feeling depressed or unhappy after seeing other people's lives online
- 40% of people aged between 18 and 34 are concerned that robots will take their jobs
As long as the robots make all the moves and buy all the drinks, presumably. Pathetic.
HFL-damn-lies-and-statistics: At least 98% of British males need to visit a Rockabilly therapy clinic...[Link]