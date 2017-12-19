We've taken on at least 300% more student debt than our parents

We're about 1 / 2 as likely to own a home as young adults were in 1975

/ as likely to own a home as young adults were in 1975 1 in 5 of us live in poverty

Based on current trends, many of us won't be able to retire until we're 75

Like everyone in my generation, I am finding it increasingly difficult not to be scared about the future and angry about the past.I am 35 years old-the oldest millennial, the first millennial-and for a decade now, I've been waiting for adulthood to kick in. My rent consumes nearly half my income, I haven't had a steady job since Pluto was a planet and my savings are dwindling faster than the ice caps the baby boomers melted.But generalizations about millennials, like those about any other arbitrarily defined group of 75 million people, fall apart under the slightest scrutiny.Every stereotype of our generation applies only to the tiniest, richest, whitest sliver of young people. And the circumstances we live in are more dire than most people realize.But it's not just the numbers.What is different about us as individuals compared to previous generations is minor. What is different about the world around us is profound. Salaries have stagnated and entire sectors have cratered.At the same time, the cost of every prerequisite of a secure existence - education, housing and health care - has inflated into the stratosphere.From job security to the social safety net, all the structures that insulate us from ruin are eroding.And the opportunities leading to a middle-class life -- are being lifted out of our reach.Add it all up and it's no surprise that we're the first generation in modern history to end up poorer than our parents."Some days I breathe and it feels like something is about to burst out of my chest," says Jimmi Matsinger. "I'm 25 and I'm still in the same place I was when I earned minimum wage." Four days a week she works at a dental office, Fridays she nannies, weekends she babysits. And still she couldn't keep up with her rent,andEarlier this year she. I heard the same walls-closing-in anxiety from millennials around the country and across the income scale, from cashiers in Detroit to nurses in Seattle.It's tempting to look at the recession as the cause of all this, the Great Fuckening from which we are still waiting to recover.But what we are living through now, and what the recession merely accelerated, is a historic convergence of economic maladies, many of them decades in the making. Decision by decision, the economy has turned into a young people-screwing machine.