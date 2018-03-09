© Shutterstock

Even millennials are getting sick of Instagram.More than half of users between the ages of 18 and 24 revealed they are "seeking relief from social media," according to a survey.The most popular apps to quit permanently are Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as the dating app Tinder. Snapchat, on the other hand, escaped most teens' wrath.Those who stick with social media are increasingly likely to involve it in more aspects of their lives, the survey found. Sixty-five percent of respondents reported that they follow brand profiles, with 43 percent saying that they have made a purchase through a social-media platform.More than half of the 1,000 members of Gen Z - those born in the year 1994 or later - said that an ad in their social media feed drove them to make a purchase. Fifty-seven percent said that a celebrity endorsement of a product helped them make a purchasing decision.The survey was published by Origin, a research group owned by Hill Holliday.