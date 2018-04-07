The North Atlantic Iceberg season is off to a three times above average start. This is because of an ice arc forming near Baffin Island the last known seed point for glaciation on our planet. This jams ice floew behind which create massive icebergs, and this season is the heaviest of the last five "heavy iceberg" seasons. So expect ice until late June or longer. Look for icebergs on Cape Cod Beaches, ass courtesy of the grand Solar Minimum and Arctic temperatures still at -30F.