The Swiss Federal Council has just announced the date of the referendum on the Sovereign Money Initiative (or "Vollgeld-Initiative" in German) will be 10th June 2018.The announcement from the Swiss Federal Council can be viewed in German or French or Italian here The arbitrary way in which commercial banks can create money leads to credit bubbles, an unstable financial system and excessive indebtedness according to well-known scientists and economists. Electronic money brought into existence by commercial banks is displacing cash more and more: currently only 10 per cent of the money in circulation in Switzerland - namely the coins and banknotes - is brought into existence by the Swiss National Bank.The Swiss National Bank (SNB) should create not only the Swiss franc coins and bank notes as it does now, but also electronic Swiss francs (i.e. money in bank accounts).The main advantages of the Sovereign Money system are that:- the money in private accounts is as safe as cash in a vault and it doesn't disappear if a bank goes bankrupt- the Swiss National Bank will be in a better position to prevent asset bubbles and financial crises- the proceeds from money creation will benefit the general public.The Sovereign Money Initiative has been initiated by the independent association Monetäre Modernisierung (MoMo), an NGO with no affiliations to political parties. The people in MoMo have been working, mostly in a voluntary capacity, to transfer the billion-dollar privilege currently enjoyed by the banks to the Swiss National Bank for the benefit of the Swiss people. They are advised by experts with a broad range of expertise on their scientific advisory board