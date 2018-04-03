© AP



The line between criticism of Israel and prejudice against Jews is both fine and blurred. In Israel, these accusations are weaponised against politicians and activists that step out of line.On Friday, as Jewish people prepared to celebrate Passover and Christians gathered for Easter, tens of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip participated in largely non-violent protests as part of the Great Return March.Israel's response was that Hamas, which controls the strip, had "cynically" sent women and children to the fence as a human shield. Rather than expressing the grievances of Palestinians at large, then, the protests were to be seen in the context of long-standing tensions between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.The ever-deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and the stagnation of negotiations for a lasting solution for peace in the region, Israel argued, were less relevant.The Israeli response drew widespread criticism around the world, withinto Friday's events. But Israel has already hardened itself against such international attention. As a focus on Hamas in its narrative of the march shows, the Israeli right constantly strives to portray a naive international community that fails to appreciate the existential threat the country must face.Domestically, too, the hardline Israeli coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was able to absorb criticism on the political front throughIf there is one fact to take away from the recent antisemitism scandal that has wracked the Labour Party, it is thatIn Israel too, these accusations are weaponised against politicians and activists that step out of line.Tamar Zandberg, the brand new leader of Israel's leftist Meretz party, criticised the "trigger happy" response to the marches by the Israeli military, and called for an internal inquiry in a message to her Twitter followers. The tweet attracted responses that saw Zandberg dubbed Tamar "Abu" Zandberg,Other comments depicted Zandberg not as a politician attempting to legitimately guide her state, butMinister for Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan replied that he regretted that the Israeli left "cannot even provide essential support to the IDF against an organisation that desires the destruction of Israel".and its espousing of inflammatory anti-Israel messages, with a history of torture and public executions of Palestinians under its watch.What we see here is a kind of domestic feedback loop for anti-Israeli criticism that ingeniously renders the Israeli right not only immune to, but strengthened by domestic and foreign criticism of Israel.Every military encounter with Palestinians, then, is saidin which events occur. Dismissing the plight of the Palestinians, even to the very basic extent of ignoring crises in basic amenities like electricity, helps to reinforce this.Criticism falls on deaf ears, then, because ofwhen Israel is under threat, politicians and activists alike must accept the army doing whatever it takes to ensure the state's existence.on the Israeli right, as Zandberg's tweet shows,