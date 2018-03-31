© Jack Guez/AFP



Israel has enforced a closed military zone in the area around the Gaza Strip amid protests on Friday.according to Palestinian sources."The IDF has enforced a closed military zone in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip in accordance with situation assessments," the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced through social media.Early on Friday, Israel boosted its military presence along the security fence surrounding the enclave, by deploying additional infantry battalions. Earlier, it had also announced thatMore police officers were also sent to southern Israel as backup in case the army fails to prevalent [sic prevent] the Palestinian protestors from crossing into Israeli territory. Israeli citizens were also forbidden from approaching the border without special permission from the IDF.a rally dedicated to Land Day, which marks the appropriation of Palestinian territories by Israel and the killing of six unarmed civilians by Israeli security forces on March 30, 1976.Before the protest, Hamas leader Khaled al-Batsh warned that there would be more than just slogans this time around and that the Palestinians were desperate to return to the land taken from them. Batsh also said thatdespite the US decision to move its Israeli embassy to the historic city.The IDF estimated that that somewhich quickly turned violent, in five locations along the border fence. The Palestinian rioters wereit added.The use of live fire has already led to a number on casualties on Friday, surpassing the death toll from 42 years ago.by the IDF during the riots, the Gaza Health Ministry said, adding thatmainly by tear gas and rubber bullets, but there were also those wounded by firearms.Earlier in the day, one Palestinian man was killed and another injuredlocal officials claimed. "Overnight two suspects approached the security fence and began operating suspiciously and the tank fired towards them," an IDF spokesman said. Israel said that it looked into reports that a person was killed as a result. Witnesses claimed thatThe death toll provided by the Gaza Health Ministry on Friday wasn't confirmed by the Israeli military either.saying that the "Hamas terror organization endangers the lives of Gaza civilians and uses them for the purpose of terror. Hamas is responsible for the violent riots and all aggression from the Gaza Strip."