by the German equivalent of the MI6, the Bundesnachrichtendienst

Sky News Breaking @SkyNewsBreak - 2:59 PM - 3 Apr 2018



Chief executive of Porton Down research laboratory has told Sky News scientists have not been able to prove the Novichok nerve agent used to poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal came from Russia or establish its country of origin

proved to be an 'absolutely categorical' liar

You argue that the source of this nerve agent, Novichok, is Russia. How did you manage to find it out so quickly? Does Britain possess samples of it?



BJ: Let me be clear with you ... When I look at the evidence, I mean the people from Porton Down, the laboratory ...



So they have the samples ...



BJ: They do. And they were absolutely categorical and I asked the guy myself, I said, "Are you sure?" And he said there's no doubt.

The UK government has asserted that "No country bar Russia has combined capability, intent and motive" to carry out the Salisbury poisonings. Published studies show that these compounds can be synthesized at bench scale (sufficient for an assassination) in other countries. The UK government's declared case therefore rests only on subjective judgements of "intent and motive", which are open to question.