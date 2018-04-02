© Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

The price of the traditional safe haven gold increased on Monday after Beijing introduced retaliatory measures against American goods coming to China.After falling in the past three trading sessions, the yellow metal surged over $8 per troy ounce to $1,335.said Yuichi Ikemizu at ICBC Standard Bank in Tokyo, as quoted by Reuters.The index, which compares the dollar against six other major currencies, slid 0.3 percent. Gold prices slid 1.7 percent last week in its biggest drop since early December, but the precious metal has surged 1.7 percent in January-March, a third quarterly gain in a row."Even the most steel-nerved trader will be tempted to go in now," Ikemizu said.Last week, analyst Larry McDonald, publisher of the Bear Traps Report, predicted a. The turbulence around the US political situation and a possible trade war with China can send gold prices higher, he said.