The US acted unlawfully when it expelled Russian diplomats from the UN headquarters in New York and has failed as the host country for the international body, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's envoy to the UN Office in Geneva, said.Gatilov told RIA Novosti."This is absolutely unlawful because...he explained.The envoy said that the US used "unscrupulous methods" to put pressure on Russian diplomats at the UN long before announcing the expulsion on Monday. One of these means was through thehe said."By doing so, they create a situation, in which people are unable to travel outside the US for personal or official purposes and then return to their place of work because their visa expired and the entry to the US is closed for them," Gatilov said.The envoy said that he knew of four or five Russian diplomats at the UN whose"There was simply no reaction from the American side," he said, adding that all attempts to clarify the situation by the Russian side were also ignored.Gatilov described the expulsion of the Russian UN staff as "an unfriendly act towards our country," saying thatAccording to the envoy, such persecution of Russian diplomats would be "hardly possible" at the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland."We believe that the local authorities have more sanity" and understand the special status of those working at international organizations, he said. "Rationally thinking people do not succumb to such provocative methods."Earlier this week, the US announced it would expel 60 Russian diplomats and close Russia's consulate in Seattle, as President Donald Trump's administration answered the UK's calls to punish Russia over its alleged involvement in the poisoning of former double agent Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, on British soil.In early March, the Skripals were poisoned in Salisbury with what is claimed to be a Soviet-designed nerve agent, A-234 (also known as 'Novichok'). Without a proper investigation being carried out, London accused Moscow of being behind the attack, expelled Russian diplomats and introduced other restrictions against the county. Britain urged its allies to follow suit and sanction Moscow as well, with not only the US, but also Germany, France and Poland being among the countries to show Russian diplomats the door.