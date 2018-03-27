© Brendan McDermid / Reuters



Washington has abused its power as the host of the UN headquarters when it moved to expel 12 staffers from Russia's mission at the UN, Moscow's envoy Vassily Nebenzia said. He called the decision an "extremely unfriendly" step.Vassily Nebenzia said.Nebenzia pointed out that the status of the staff at the permanent representations of the countries at the United Nations are regulated by UN conventions, namely the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations of 1946 and the Agreement Between the United Nations and the US Regarding the Headquarters of the United Nations, signed in 1947.Washington followed the lead of the UK in their retaliation over the Sergei Skripal poisoning in Salisbury, which London blames on Russia without providing any evidence. The UK is also refusing to cooperate with Moscow in the investigation.These allegations were dismissed by Nebenzia, who said that the US had no right to interfere with the work of the UN.Nebenzia said, adding that he "doesn't think" that kicking out Russian UN diplomats from US territory is in line with the agreements the US has with the UN.The US, Canada and 16 EU countries have agreed to expel Russian diplomats, in what appears to be a coordinated manner. While the punitive measure is being linked to the Skripal case, Nebenzia suggested the anti-Russia campaign could have been premeditated, even before the increasingly murky incident in Salisbury on March, 4."This friendship against Russia, is, no doubt, over the case which, the further it goes, the more murky details emerge. There's no case, so to speak." Nebenzia said, noting that Russia's requests for information on a supposedly ongoing probe have been neglected."The further we go the more questions arise, including from me." Nebenzia wondered.Nebenzia said that the departure of the diplomats will deal "a blow" to the mission.he added.